Green River High School Announces New Hall-of-Fame Members

In a press release to Wyo4News, Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater School District #2 Activities Director, announced the new members of the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame today.

The new members are: 1971 State Champion Golf Team coached by Larry Clause, Dolores Albers, Dr. Jess Boyd Eskridge, and the late Alyn R. Beck.

The members will be inducted into the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame in September when they will participate in a social on Thursday, September 7th, the Green River/Riverton home football game on September 8th and a Hall of Fame Banquet on September 9th at Green River High School.

Green River 2017 Hall-of-Fame Class:

1971 State Championship Golf Team – Coached by Larry Clause, Wyoming State High School Champions 1971. Led by All-State Golfers Bruce Valencia and John Carey

Dolores Albers – Sweetwater County School District #2 Physical Education Teacher, started the Outdoor Education Program, chosen as Wyoming Association for Health, PE, Recreation and Dance Teacher of the Year (1995), named American Association for Health, PE, Recreation and Dance Teacher of the Year (1995), honored as National Secondary High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year (1995), inducted in to the WAHPERD Hall-of-Fame (2012), served as the WAHPERD Executive Board President as well as Vice-President.

Dr. Jess Boyd Eskridge – Graduated from Lincoln High School, Green River in 1946, offered basketball scholarship to the University of Wyoming, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Optometry from the University of California-Berkley in 1953, completed his PHD from Ohio State University in Physiological Optics in 1964, 36 years as a University Faculty Member at the University of Houston, University of Indians, Ohio State University, and at the University of Alabama-Birmingham where he was named Professor Emeritus, member of committee that developed the first Optometry College Admissions Test, assisted in creating the modern contact lens, endowed scholarship program established in his name at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Alyn R. Beck – Graduated from Green River High School in 1991, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer and Las Vegas Police Department Academy Instructor, graduated from the University of Wyoming with degree’s in Administration of Justice and Economics, instructor at the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department Academy, Sergeant Beck lost his life while on police duty in Las Vegas in 2014, honored by President Barack Obama in 2015 with his name placed on the National Peace Memorial in Washington D.C.