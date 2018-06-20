Green River High School Football headed to Evanston for summer camp

On June 21 and 22 the Green River High School football program will be participating in a summer camp in Evanston. The Wolves will be lead by their first year head coach Marty Wrage.

The camp will start at 10:45 am on Thursday and will conclude 12:30 pm on Friday. The camp will have college coaches coming from Colorado Mesa University and Western State out of Colorado. The camp will help to improve the kids offensive and defensive skills. The kids will participate in different drills from 7 on 7 to regular scrimmage time.

Coach Wrage comes from a very experienced background starting with coaching the Quarterbacks and Receivers at Chadron State from 1988-1992. He then finished his degree over the next three years. Marty headed back to coaching at Ogallala high school in Nebraska from 1995-2007. Coach Wrage then took over at Greybull from 2008-2017.

This will be their last camp until the season starts with their first practice starting on August 13.