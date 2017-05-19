Green River High School Graduation On Monday

Green River High School will celebrate graduation from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, May 22nd. The ceremony will be held in the Green River High School gymnasium. Graduates are limited to 10 tickets for friends and family to attend the ceremony.

For those who do not have a ticket but would like to see the graduation, a live stream will be played in the GRHS theater. A live stream is also available on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Zh89RQ0w5o

Approximately 167 students are expected to graduate from GRHS this year.

In lieu of a valedictorian, students with high GPAs will be recognized during the ceremony.

