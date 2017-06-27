Green River High School Hires 2 New Coaches

Green River High School recently hired two new athletic coaches to its staff. Karly Eyre replaces Head Golf Coach Afton Balling who took a job with Wyoming Golf Association. Krista Simkin replaces Head Cheerleading Coach Tim Chilcott.
Green River High School Head Golf Coach: Karly Eyre
- Karly is currently a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Lincoln Middle School and also is
- currently serving in the United States Army National Guard 94th Troop Command
- Graduate of Green River High School
- Played 4 Years of College Golf at both Paradise Valley Community College (AZ) and the
University of Great Falls (MT)
- 3X NAIA Frontier Conference College Academic All-Conference Athlete
- Green River High School Head Golf Coach from 2009 to 2012
- Selected as Wyoming South All-Star Head Golf Coach in 2011
- Selected as Wyoming 4A West Region Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year in 2009
- Selected as Wyoming Health & Physical Education Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2015
Green River High School Head Cheerleading Coach: Krista Simkin
- Krista has recently moved back to Rock Springs from Colorado
- Krista has recently moved back to Rock Springs from Colorado
- Krista is a Graduate of Rock Springs High School
- Cheerleader in College for 2 Years at Western Wyoming Community College where she earned
her Associates Degree
- Captain of Rock Springs High School Cheerleading All-Girl Team her Senior Year
- Captain of Western Wyoming Community College Co-Ed Cheer Team
- Legacy Gym (Rock Springs) Tumbling, Gymnastics, and Cheer Instructor from 2012 to 2016
