Green River High School Hires 2 New Coaches

June 27, 2017

Green River High School recently hired two new athletic coaches to its staff. Karly Eyre replaces Head Golf Coach Afton Balling who took a job with Wyoming Golf Association. Krista Simkin replaces Head Cheerleading Coach Tim Chilcott.

Green River High School Head Golf Coach: Karly Eyre

  •   Karly is currently a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Lincoln Middle School and also is
  • currently serving in the United States Army National Guard 94th Troop Command
  •   Graduate of Green River High School
  •   Played 4 Years of College Golf at both Paradise Valley Community College (AZ) and the

    University of Great Falls (MT)

  •   3X NAIA Frontier Conference College Academic All-Conference Athlete
  •   Green River High School Head Golf Coach from 2009 to 2012
  •   Selected as Wyoming South All-Star Head Golf Coach in 2011
  •   Selected as Wyoming 4A West Region Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year in 2009
  •   Selected as Wyoming Health & Physical Education Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2015

     

     

     

    Green River High School Head Cheerleading Coach: Krista Simkin

  •   New Head Green River High School Cheerleading Coach: Krista Simkin (Cell: 307-371-0924)
  •   Krista has recently moved back to Rock Springs from Colorado
  •   Krista is a Graduate of Rock Springs High School
  •   Cheerleader in College for 2 Years at Western Wyoming Community College where she earned

    her Associates Degree

  •   Captain of Rock Springs High School Cheerleading All-Girl Team her Senior Year
  •   Captain of Western Wyoming Community College Co-Ed Cheer Team
  •   Legacy Gym (Rock Springs) Tumbling, Gymnastics, and Cheer Instructor from 2012 to 2016
