Green River High School Hosts Military Appreciation Night

Green River High School will host military appreciation night during the basketball games vs. Evanston today.

Varsity Girls take the floor at 6 p.m. and Varsity Boys follow with an estimated start time of 7:30 p.m.

The Green River High School Color Guard led by retired Assistant Principal Dennis Freeman will take the floor before each game followed by the National Anthem.

The GRHS Dance Team will perform a military Salute Routine five minutes before the boys game begins. The routine will be followed by Dennis Freeman’s “message of appreciation to military members and veterans.”