Green River High School Hosts Speech and Debate Tournament

Green River High School Speech and Debate is hosting a tournament today and tomorrow at GRHS.

The tournament begins today at 3:15 p.m. and is anticipated to end around 6 p.m. tomorrow.

A total of 259 high school students from 14 schools around the state will compete at the event including 24 from Green River and 14 from Rock Springs.

Novice and varsity rounds will be held for the 12 events.

Below is a schedule of events for the tournament.

PATTERN A ~ NOVICE AND VARSITY HUMOR, ORATORY, POETRY, EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING, INFORMATIVE, POI

VARSITY ONLY CONGRESSIONAL DEBATE

PATTERN B~ NOVICE AND VARSITY CROSS EXAMINATION DEBATE, PUBLIC FORUM DEBATE, LINCOLN DOUGLAS DEBATE, DRAMA, DUO

Friday, December 8, 2017:

2:00-2:45 Registration in Front Entry Area of the High School

3:15 Pattern B Round One

4:45 Pattern B Round Two

5:00–7:30 Dinner served in the High School Commons

6:15 Pattern A: Round 1 CD Session One (draw embedded)

7:45 Pattern A: Round 2 CD Session Two (draw embedded)

Saturday, December 9, 2017:

8:00 Pattern B: Round 3

9:30 Pattern A: Round 3 CD Session 3 (draw embedded)

11:00 Pattern B: Round 4

12:30 Pattern A: Semi Finals and Super Congress session 1

12:00-2:00 Lunch served in the High School Commons

2:00 Pattern B: Semi Finals

3:30 Pattern A: Final Round and Super Congress session 2

5:00 Pattern B: Final Round

6:45 Awards Ceremony will begin ASAP