Green River High School Junior To Compete At Down Under Sports Competition

As an athlete you are always told that hard work and dedication will one day pay off for you. Well for one Green River High School Junior that statement is true.

17 year old Nicholas Balzly will soon be making the trip to Australia to represent his state and country at the Down Under Sports Competition. The trip will be made possible through to the support of local businesses and family and friends.

Nicholas will be competing in the Shot Put and Discus events. Nicholas has been competing in shot put and discus for the past two years for Green River High School.

When Nicholas is not competing in track and field events he loves to spend his time in the gym weight lifting or in the outdoors camping and fishing. He also loves playing football for Green River High School.