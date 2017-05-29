Green River High School Student Stands Out As Rodeo Clown

In the world of rodeo, there is always one person who stands out in the crowd. She may only be in High School but she is funny. We sat down with this years rodeo clown, high school sophomore and Green River native, Kolbi Hester.

1. How old are you?

I am 15 year old.

2. Where are you from?

I am from Green River, Wyoming.

3. What Grade are you in?

I will be a Sophomore this year.

4. How many years have you been a rodeo clown?

I have been a rodeo clown for three years now.

5. How did you become a rodeo clown?

I dressed up as local bull fighter Kolby Gines. A picture was sent to him and it eventually went from there that I started working in small rodeos.

6. What do you enjoy the most about being a rodeo clown?

Interacting with the fans is the best part.

7. What do you enjoy the least about being a rodeo clown?

The crowds can be tough and it makes it hard to take the blank stares and disapproval from the crowd.

8. If you could give any advice to someone who has dreams of being a rodeo clown, what advice would you give?

Just go for it, be yourself, and always go into looking to have a fun time.