Green River High School Teachers Trained On New Anatomage Table

Green River High School had training this past Thursday on an Anatomage Table the school purchased. The table is a 3D visualization system to help students with anatomy education. The machine cost the school $110,000, but the investment will help educate students who are looking to pursue a career in the medical field.

Green River High School was only the second school in the country to have purchased the Anatomage Table. Since their purchase this past spring other schools in California have invested in the table.

Teachers from Sweetwater County School District #2 were trained by application specialist Philip Lenz from San Jose, California on the programs and systems within the table.

The teachers were treated to countless tools to help dissect a cadaver without having the cadaver actually present. The technology in the Anatomage Table allows the user to cut into the body and dissect it to see inside as if the body was actually present. The cutting program gives the user power to cut any part of the body and dissect that part.

The programming lets the user dissect the body down to many different sections such as the brain, bones, muscles, nerves, tissues and body systems such as the digestive system. The Anatomage Table showed its unique features with the ability to represent the blood flow of the veins in the body. MRI and CT scans are also a part of the programming allowing teachers and students to analyze the brain.

The device excited teachers with its ability to quiz and test students within the table. Teachers will be able to project the Anatomage Table images onto a white board showing all class members what is being taught.

Users have the power to dissect extremely complex parts of the body such as the foot. The imaging can break down the image to show tendons, bones and other essential parts separated from each other.

Teachers who attended the training stated they were excited to learn and use this news teaching tool that will help students learn anatomy in a fun and more effective way.