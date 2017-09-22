Green River High School Tennis Players Advance To Championship Rounds

Six players from the Green River Wolves Tennis team have advanced to the final round of the State Tennis Tournament in Gillette.

Girls #1 Singles Laura Cecilia has beat out all her opponents and has advanced to the Championship Round where she will go up against Grace Dereemer from Cheyenne Central.

Boys #2 Singles Patrick Marchal has had an impressive State Tournament and will go up against Kelly Walsh’s Matt Paris for the Championship.

Girls #2 Doubles pair of Kelby Pope and Audry Harrison have advanced to the final round in the Consolation Bracket and will go up against the team of Morales and Icenogle from Cody for the Third place position at State.

Boys #3 Doubles Brett McKeehan and Jordan Anderson have advanced to the final round of the Consolation Bracket. Anderson will not play in the Championship Round tomorrow as he pulled his quad muscle. Connor Friel will play in Anderson’s spot.