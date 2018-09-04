Green River High School To Honor 2018 Hall Of Fame Class This Week

Green River High School will have their Hall of Fame Week honoring the next hall of fame class this week.

The events will start with a Hall of Fame Social on Thursday, September 6th at the Hampton Inn in Green River. The inductees will then be recognized on Friday night at halftime of the Green River football game against Rawlins.

The events will end with a banquet on Saturday, September 8th at 5pm at the high school.

2018 Green River Hall of Fame Class:

1996 and 1997 GRHS Girls’ Basketball Teams

*Head Coach – Rick Carroll

*Teams Finished 2nd Place in the State of Wyoming both Seasons

Arthur Hale

*World War II Tuskegee Airman and Flight Instructor

*Aerospace Engineer

Don Polson

*University of Wyoming Professor of Engineering

*Fulbright Scholar from U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs

Joseph Smith

*Doctor of Critical Care Medicine/Internal Medicine

*Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center