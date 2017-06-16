Green River To Host A Lot Of American Legion Baseball Today Through The Weekend

The Green River baseball fields will be very busy today and through the weekend with a lot of American Legion baseball today, Saturday and Sunday.

The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies will start the play by taking on Riverton at 11:30 am. Jackson will then play Evanston at 4:30 with the Green River Post 28 Knights wrapping up the first day of action against Price, Utah at 7:00 pm.

On Saturday the Knights will play the Green River “B” team at 10:00 am and will also host Steamboat Springs, Colorado at 7:30 pm. Archie Hay Sand Puppies will also play two game when they take on Evanston at 5:00 pm and Jackson at 7:30 pm.

Games will also take place on Sunday with matchups to be determined.