Green River Knights Baseball Team Playing at Home Tomorrow

June 29, 2018

Tomorrow afternoon the Green River Knights will be back at home this Saturday for a doubleheader against the Powell Pioneers. The Knights were on the road Wednesday against the Riverton Raiders and lost 11-7.

The loss put the Knights at 8-17 on the season. Powell will be coming to Green River after a loss to the Laramie Rangers 19-5. Powell sits with a record of 3-19.

 

The first game starts at 1pm and the second game of the doubleheader has a tentative start for 3:30pm.

In roughly under a month the Knights will be headed to the West District Tournament in Lovell which takes place the 26th of July through the 28th of July.

