Tomorrow afternoon the Green River Knights will be back at home this Saturday for a doubleheader against the Powell Pioneers. The Knights were on the road Wednesday against the Riverton Raiders and lost 11-7.
The loss put the Knights at 8-17 on the season. Powell will be coming to Green River after a loss to the Laramie Rangers 19-5. Powell sits with a record of 3-19.
The first game starts at 1pm and the second game of the doubleheader has a tentative start for 3:30pm.
In roughly under a month the Knights will be headed to the West District Tournament in Lovell which takes place the 26th of July through the 28th of July.
Be the first to comment on "Green River Knights Baseball Team Playing at Home Tomorrow"