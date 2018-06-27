Green River Knights Doubleheader This Saturday

The Green River Knights baseball team will host a doubleheader this Saturday against the Powell Pioneers(3-16). The first game is slated to start at 1pm. The second game of the doubleheader has a tentative start time for 3:30pm.

After their doubleheader the knights(8-16) won’t be on the field until Saturday, July 14th when they face the Cody Cubs at home. The knights will then go on the road to Cody to face the Cubs on Monday July 16th.

The knights have roughly one month left before they will head to Lovell for the West District Tournament on July 26-28. The state tournament will be that next week August 1st through the 5th in Torrington.