The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team lost a doubleheader Monday to the Riverton Raiders. Riverton won the opener 14-2 and completed the sweep of the Knights with a 13-3 second game win. Green River will be at Cody on Wednesday for another double header.

Meanwhile, Archie Hay Post 24 is back on the diamond today. The Sand Puppies will host Laramie at 4 and 6 pm.