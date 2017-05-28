Green River Knights Win Two, Rock Springs Sand Puppies Lose In Gillette

The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from Rawlins yesterday in Green River. The Post 28 Knights won the opener 11-1 and came back to win the second game 10-0. The two teams will meet again today for another twin bill, but this time the games will be in Rawlins at 1:00 and 3:00 pm.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies are competing in the three day “Wood Bat” Tournament in Gillette. Yesterday Post 24 lost to the Gillette Rustlers 3-2. Today the Sand Puppies will take on the the Gillette Roughriders and Rapid City, South Dakota. Rock Springs will also play Sheridan Monday morning.