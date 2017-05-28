The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from Rawlins yesterday in Green River. The Post 28 Knights won the opener 11-1 and came back to win the second game 10-0. The two teams will meet again today for another twin bill, but this time the games will be in Rawlins at 1:00 and 3:00 pm.
The Rock Springs Sand Puppies are competing in the three day “Wood Bat” Tournament in Gillette. Yesterday Post 24 lost to the Gillette Rustlers 3-2. Today the Sand Puppies will take on the the Gillette Roughriders and Rapid City, South Dakota. Rock Springs will also play Sheridan Monday morning.
Be the first to comment on "Green River Knights Win Two, Rock Springs Sand Puppies Lose In Gillette"