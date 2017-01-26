Green River Lady Wolves Defeat Rock Springs Lady Tigers 55-40

The Green River Lady Wolves defeated the Rock Springs Lady Tigers tonight 55-40.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half with Green River coming back strong after the half to win the game.

Green River High School Senior Mallory Seymour was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves tonight with 13 points and 1 rebound.

Rock Springs High School Freshman Ky Buell was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers with 13 points and 4 rebounds.