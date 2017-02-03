Green River Lady Wolves Defeated By Natrona County Fillies 62-44

The Green River Lady Wolves suffered a loss tonight on senior night.

The Lady Wolves honored four of their players tonight with a special presentation. These player include America Zarate, Taylor Stoeger, Grace Johnson, and Mallory Seymour.

The Lady Wolves struggled offensively in the first half to put things together and were unable to mount a comeback in the second half.

The Lady Wolves fall to 2-2 in conference play and 8-6 on the season. They host Casper Kelly-Walsh tomorrow at 1:00pm.