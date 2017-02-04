Green River Lady Wolves Fall To Casper Kelly-Walsh 58-52

The Green River Lady Wolves lost to the Casper Kelly-Walsh Lady Trojans today 58-52.

After a slow start offensively by both teams, the Lady Wolves were able to take the lead in the last minute of the first half thanks to two made free throw attempts and a lay up my senior Mallory Seymour. The Lady Wolves went into the half 26-23 over Kelly-Walsh.

The Lady Wolves were unable to keep the momentum from the first half, falling to Kelly-Walsh in the end 58-52.

The Lady Wolves fall to 2-3 in conference play and 8-7 on the season.