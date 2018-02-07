Green River Lady Wolves Host Evanston Friday

The Green River Lady Wolves will be at home this Friday and Saturday as they play host to the Evanston Lady Red Devils and Jackson Lady Broncs.

The Lady Wolves head into the game against Evanston carrying a six-game losing streak but are looking to turn that around this weekend. The Lady Wolves are 6-11 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

Team Leaders

The Lady Wolves are led in scoring by sophomore Ashelynn Birch. Birch pours in an average 14.5 points per game and sits sixth in the 4A West Conference. Birch also leads the team in blocked shots, averaging 1.3 per game. Senior Andri Dewey sits second on the team and eighth in the conference in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. Dewey also leads the team and conference in assists, averaging 5.9 per game.

Friday’s Matchup

The Lady Wolves will take on the Evanston Lady Red Devils (4-1, 12-4). The Lady Red Devils come into Rock Springs with a win last weekend against Jackson.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Green River High School.