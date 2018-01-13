Green River Lady Wolves Lose A Tough One To Laramie

The Green River Lady Wolves were unable to stop the tough offense of the Laramie Lady Plainsmen, as they fall, 66-47.

Freshman Tayana Crowder (pictured) lead the team in scoring, shooting for a game total 13 points. Senior Andri Dewey (pictured) chipped in 11 points, and sophomore Ashelynn Birch added 10.

The Lady Wolves will be on the road next Thursday, January 18, as they travel west to face the Evanston Lady Red Devils. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Evanston High School.