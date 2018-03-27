March 27, 2018
The Green River Lady Wolves scored three points in the last five minutes of the game to take the, 3-2 win over the Evanston Lady Red Devils.
The Lady Wolves are now 1-1 in conference play and 1-3 overall.
View pictures below.
Pre-Game Meeting
Cassidy Smothers attempts to get the ball from a Lady Red Devil.
Joseline Alatorre passes to teammate Jade Arnell.
Halftime
Chezney Mamalis goes for a shot on goal.
Kelby Pope heads the ball away from an opponent.
Goal keeper Holly Hunt kicks the ball away from the goal.
Related
Be the first to comment on "Green River Lady Wolves Pull off Win in Last Few Minutes (Picture Essay)"