Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Tiger Boys Win Rivalry Soccer Matches

(Rock Springs, WY) – Great soccer played yesterday at Green River High School as the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves meet in key 4A West Conference matches.

The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Tigers 3-2 in the opening match. With the win, the Lady Wolves now own sole possession of second place in the 4A West Conference. The Lady Tigers fall into the third position.

In the boy’s matchup, it’s was the Tigers who came away with a 2-1 overtime win over the Wolves. With the win the Tigers remain undefeated in conference play while the Wolves suffered their first conference loss.

Both schools will be back in action Friday with Rock Springs traveling to Kelly Walsh and Green River at Natrona. The teams will switch opponents on Saturday.

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Poll is out. Rock Springs is once again number four in the boy’s poll with Green River rated number five. Laramie moved into the number one spot this week with Cheyenne Central number two and Campbell County number three.

In the girl’s poll, Rock Springs moved into the number six position. Green River did not receive any votes. The poll was released before last night’s soccer matches between Rock Springs and Green River were played.

To view the complete WyoPreps.com poll, click here.