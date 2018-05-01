Green River Lady Wolves Soccer Will Be “Freezin for a Reason” This Thursday

The Green River High School Lady Wolves Soccer team will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” this Thursday, May 3rd at 5:30 p.m. when each player will swim in the river at Expedition Island.

The team is raising money to help pay medical expenses for nine year old Green River Resident Hunter Haselhun, who became gravely ill and had to be airlifted to Salt Lake City, UT where he remained in PICU for approximately two weeks. Hunter’s mom Tina Rodriguez has been a part of the GRHS Lady Wolves Soccer since she was a player, now she is a volunteer member of the coaching staff.

The team will be participating in their annual Pack Plunge at Expedition Island and each girl will be taking donations of any size, the amount that they raise determines how long they stay in the water.

If you are interested in donating some cold cash please email Sarah at wshymas@msn.com, call her at (307)871-8582 or contact any Lady Wolves Soccer player.