Green River Lady Wolves To Honor Veterans During Saturdays Game Against Rock Springs

The Green River Lady Wolves soccer teams will be honoring veterans before Saturday’s game against Rock Springs.

The game will be in honor of veterans past and present. Before the game, a speech will be given to thank area veterans. Honorees will also be given a tumbler mug with the Wolves logo on it. Players will be wearing a special shirt (pictured above) in honor of the veterans.

The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 21st at Wolves Stadium.