Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Lovell Advance To State Volleyball Tournaments

The West Regional Volleyball Tournaments wrapped up play yesterday at various locations and now for many area teams it is on to their respective State Tournaments in Casper next Thrusday, Friday and Saturday.

In the 4A West Regional played in Casper, the Green River Lady Wolves came away with a third place finish defeating Evanston 3-1 (16-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22) in their final match. The Lady Wolves will be the West #3 seed and will open State Tournament play Thursday against the East #2 seed Thunder Basin.

Evanston will the the West #4 seed and take on the East #1 seed Laramie . Casper Kelly Walsh defeated Casper Natrona 3-0 in the 4A West Regional Championship match. Kelly Walsh will meet East #4 seed Campbell County while Natrona is paired against the East #3 seed Cheyenne East.

From the 3A West Regional in Riverton, Lyman defeated Mountain View 3-1 (25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21) for third place. Lyman will move on to the 3A State Tournament as the West #3 seed and open play against East #2 seed Rawlins on Thursday.

Mountain View, West #4, will play East #1 Douglas. Riverton won the 3A West Regional by defeating Star Valley. Riverton, West #1, will now play East #4 Torrington while Star Valley will take on East #3 Worland.

Results from the 2A West Regional in Lander, Lovell eliminated Kemmerer, 3-2 (25-19, 18-25, 12-25, 25-13, 15-13) and then lost to Wind River in the third place match 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22). Lovell, West #4, will open State Tournament play Thursday against East #1 Sundance. Wind River, West #3, opens against East #2 Wright.

Big Piney won the 2A West Regional Championship with a 3-0 win over Greybull (25-19, 25-19, 25-23). Big Piney, West #1 will meet East #4 Lusk while Greybull, West #2 will match up against East #3 Big Horn.

No local teams made it into the 1A State Tournament.

Scores courtesy of WyoPreps.