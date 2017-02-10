Green River Man Arrested After Fatal Accident Near Evanston

A Green River man has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident near Evanston on Wednesday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Green River resident Joshua Pierce has been booked at the Uinta County Detention Center in Evanston for alleged Felonious Impaired Driving, Driving While Suspended, and Interference with a Peace Officer.

Danielle Hanna, 26 of West Valley, Utah, died in the crash that occurred at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday near mile post 11 on I-80, about five miles east of Evanston.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects that Hanna was a passenger in a 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, and they suspect Pierce was the driver.

The pickup was traveling east on I-80 and encountered a slick spot on the interstate where the truck began to spin. During the spin, the truck exited the highway into the median where it rolled after colliding with packed snow and the median guardrail.

Hanna was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Pierce was taken by ground ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital and was treated and released. After being released from the hospital, Pierce was arrested by Troopers.

WHP says impaired driving and road conditions are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the ninth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same time period in 2016.

The investigation is still ongoing.