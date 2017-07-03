Green River Man Arrested for Vehicle Thefts/Burglaries

A Green River man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple auto burglaries and thefts.

According to the Green River Police Department, 26-year-old Cameron Agee was booked on Friday for three counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary and a count of auto burglary.

The arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation after the GRPD received parking complaints of two vehicles parked and blocking driveways of separate resident’s in Green River on Wednesday, June 28th. The vehicles were discovered to have been stolen during the early morning hours o from outside their residences.

During the course of the investigation, Green River Police Department Detectives located a third vehicle that had been stolen from in front of a residence during the early morning hours of June 28, 2017. It was further reported that three garages attached to residences had been entered and items stolen. A separate report of a vehicle outside a residence having items stolen from inside was also taken.

Detectives gathered evidence, conducted interviews and located a witness who identified a possible suspect.

Evidence collected resulted in Agee’s arrest.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

The Green River Police Department reminds citizens all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

As of press time, Agee is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $35,000 cash or surety bond.