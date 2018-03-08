Green River Man Charged With 31 New Counts In Voyeurism Investigation

A Green River man has been charged with 31 more charges in addition to 16 counts of Voyeurism previously filed in Sweetwater County.

Ryan Flaten, 28 from Green River, faces two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and 29 more counts of Voyeurism—eight of which include videotaping people under their clothing.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation after a GoPro camera was discovered in the bathroom of the Maverik Country Store in Lyman, Wyoming in November. Further investigation found that Flaten videotaped people in Sweetwater County. He was subsequently charged with 16 counts of Felony Voyeurism in Sweetwater County along with one count of Felony Voyeurism in Uinta County.

Detectives have continued to investigate the case and identify victims, and Flaten was arrested yesterday for the 31 additional counts.

The two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children allege that minor children were in videos taken by Flaten resulting in the manufacture of child pornography. The Voyeurism counts include instances when Flaten used his GoPro camera to videotape people through windows at personal residences, apartments, and public parks.

The victims related to these charges have been notified.

Flaten faces possible penalties of five to 12 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine for each of the Sexual Exploitation of Children charges. For each Voyeurism charge, Flaten faces up to two years imprisonment and up to a $5000 fine.

Flaten is expected to make his initial appearance for the 31 newly filed charges today.

The other 16 counts in Sweetwater County have been bound over to District Court, and Flaten is set for an arraignment before Judge Lavery at 11 a.m. on March 29th.

These cases may be joined if the new charges are bound over to District Court.