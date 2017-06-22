Green River Man Injured By His Own Vehicle While Looking For Dog

A Green River man was injured yesterday after his vehicle rolled over his ankle while he was attempting to catch his dog.

According to the Green River Police reports, a 63-year-old Green River man was driving southbound on Colorado Drive looking for his dog around noon yesterday when he saw it near the intersection with East Teton Boulevard. The man believed he put his vehicle in park and exited to retrieve his dog.

The vehicle was actually in reverse and began to roll backward as the driver was getting out. The driver’s left ankle was run over by the front driver’s side tire.

The vehicle rolled backwards (north) on Colorado Drive and struck a parked boat trailer and continued until it struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on Colorado Drive.

The man was checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for further evaluation.

No citations were issued, and officers completed a report regarding the incident.

A witness located the dog and brought it to Animal Control where it was retrieved by a family member.