Green River Man Sentenced For 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Green River man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Rhett Tyler Burge, 20, was sentenced by District Court Judge Nena James to three to twelve years imprisonment. Burge was credited for 111 days served. It was further ordered that he “be considered for the Youthful Offenders Program offered through the Department of Corrections.”

Burge was ordered to pay a $200 surcharge to the Wyoming Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, a $10 Court Automation Fee, and a $10 Civil Legal Service Fee. He was also ordered to reimburse the State of Wyoming $75 for the substance abuse assessment, and $250 for the services of the Public Defender, both to be paid through the Clerk of District Court.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement, as described in court documents. Additional charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree were dismissed.

Lowell said Burge’s charges were the result of a Sheriff’s Office investigation, though the case was initially reported to the Rock Springs Police Department.