Green River Mansface Mountain Music Festival Tickets On Sale

The Muley Fanatic Foundation will be presenting it’s inaugural Mansface Mountain Music Festival July 13th and 14th at Expedition Island in Green River.

According to Josuha Coursey, Muley Fanatic Foundation President/CEO, “We put together a solid committee last August to get the planning for this event underway. We wanted this event to be outstanding right out of the gate. We have been thinking the last couple of years that a weekend music festival in the shadows of Mansface would not only be a fantastic venue but an awesome opportunity to have a festive weekend of music and fun”.

Advertisement

The lineup includes artists from Wyoming and around the country. Friday, July 13th will feature Nick Gomez of Green River, Many Strings & Company (Utah), Shandryn Trumble (Green River, Wyoming), Freddy & Francine (Los Angeles), and Tallgrass.

Saturday, July 14th will feature, Jeremy Smolik of Green River, Red Butte (Casper, Wyoming), Mean Mary (Nashville, Tennesse), Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine (Hoback, Wyoming), Jalan Crossland (Ten Sleep, Wyoming).

Advertisement

Tickets can be purchased for each day individually or a discounted weekend package ticket is also available. Daily tickets are $30.00 each with two day weekend tickets priced at $50.00. Each ticket to the festival includes raffle tickets for prizes to be given away between each act. On Friday night the grand prize is a Jayco travel trailer from First Choice RV while Saturday night, the grand prize is a nearly $15,000 Stealth Craft drift boat.”

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce and also online at muleyfanatic.org by clicking on the festival icon.

The Muley Fanatic Foundation is 501-C(3) Non-Profit organization that was established in 2012. The mission statement of MFF is: To ensure the conservation of mule deer and their habitat and to provide such supporting services to further the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management.