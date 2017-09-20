Green River Moves Toward Private Trash Collection

With the upcoming closure of the Green River Landfill, the city is moving towards the privatization of trash collection in the city.

During an executive session in last night’s City Council meeting, the council voted to begin looking at contracts to privatize the city trash collection.

The City has received a proposal from Wyoming Waste Systems to take over the trash collection and will review the proposal within the coming weeks.

According to Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger, if chosen, Wyoming Waste Systems will visit with current city trash employees and will offer employment for the Green River Operations. It will be up to the employee to make the decision to move to Wyoming Waste Systems or not.

The City of Green River will also look at selling any and all trash equipment to Wyoming Waste Systems.

The Green River City Council hopes to have the final decision on the privatization by the second City Council meeting in October.