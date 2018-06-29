Green River Police and Fire Department Responds to Late Night Fire

Green River Police Department and Green River Fire Department personnel responded to the 1900 block of South Carolina Drive for reports of a fire around 12:42 a.m. last night.

Upon arrival, crews found a shed on the property on fire. The north side of the roof had collapsed, and flames were extending beyond the top of the walls.

Officers were able to make contact with Andrew Andreasen who was asleep inside the residence and escorted him outside. The Green River Fire Department’s initial attack team quickly suppressed the fire.

Weed burning was determined to be the cause of the fire. Police cited Mitchell Andreasen with Burning in City Limits.