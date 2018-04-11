Green River Police Blotter: April 10, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18040362
|GRPD
|07:45:28 04/10/18
|Animal Calls
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
|NFA
|G18040363
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/10/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040364
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040365
|GRPD
|08:48:50 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH
|NFA
|G18040366
|GRPD
|09:00:00 04/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040367
|GRPD
|09:15:39 04/10/18
|Animal Calls
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G18040368
|GRPD
|09:53:33 04/10/18
|Citizen Assist
|IDAHO ST
|NFA
|G18040369
|GRPD
|09:57:24 04/10/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18040370
|GRPD
|10:28:25 04/10/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18040371
|GRPD
|10:32:43 04/10/18
|Disturbance
|1155 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040372
|GRPD
|10:46:10 04/10/18
|Parking Problem
|SUNDANCE DR
|NFA
|G18040373
|GRPD
|10:40:16 04/10/18
|Civil Issues
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G18040374
|GRPD
|10:51:36 04/10/18
|VIN Inspection
|NEW MEXICO ST
|NFA
|G18040375
|GRPD
|10:56:03 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W
|NFA
|G18040376
|GRPD
|11:04:08 04/10/18
|VIN Inspection
|1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18040377
|GRPD
|11:42:49 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18040378
|GRPD
|11:50:10 04/10/18
|Information
|RTF
|Detectives received information about a report of possible child abuse and assisted another
|agency in the investigation.
|G18040379
|GRPD
|11:58:11 04/10/18
|Animal Calls
|550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL
|NFA
|G18040380
|GRPD
|11:29:24 04/10/18
|Escort
|1000 W 4TH N;lds church
|NFA
|G18040381
|GRPD
|12:12:55 04/10/18
|VIN Inspection
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040382
|GRPD
|12:28:24 04/10/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040383
|GRPD
|12:28:36 04/10/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18040384
|GRPD
|12:39:28 04/10/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040385
|GRPD
|12:41:47 04/10/18
|Parking Problem
|E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|G18040386
|GRPD
|13:10:28 04/10/18
|VIN Inspection
|TEXAS WAY
|NFA
|G18040387
|GRPD
|13:10:48 04/10/18
|Animal Calls
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST
|NFA
|G18040388
|GRPD
|13:28:07 04/10/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040389
|GRPD
|14:40:50 04/10/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040390
|GRPD
|14:41:33 04/10/18
|Disturbance
|1155 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who
|wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for the property. The individual was given a trespass
|warning and left the property.
|G18040391
|GRPD
|15:30:29 04/10/18
|Citizen Assist
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G18040392
|GRPD
|16:11:08 04/10/18
|Crime Stoppers
|NFA
|Officers received a Crime Stoppers tip about possible drug activity.
|G18040393
|GRPD
|16:18:11 04/10/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040394
|GRPD
|17:01:17 04/10/18
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR & MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G18040395
|GRPD
|17:18:50 04/10/18
|Animal Calls
|CENTENNIAL DR
|NFA
|G18040396
|GRPD
|17:25:34 04/10/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040397
|GRPD
|17:31:05 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G18040398
|GRPD
|17:32:51 04/10/18
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
|NFA
|G18040399
|GRPD
|17:49:46 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|HWY 374
|NFA
|G18040400
|GRPD
|17:53:46 04/10/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18040401
|GRPD
|17:58:06 04/10/18
|Accidents
|59 UINTA DR
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot
|and crashed into a vehicle traveling northwest through the parking lot behind it. No injuries were
|reported, a 17 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving with a crash.
|G18040402
|GRPD
|18:12:05 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; exxon
|NFA
|G18040403
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040404
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/10/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040405
|GRPD
|18:56:34 04/10/18
|Open Property
|G18040406
|GRPD
|19:20:41 04/10/18
|Traffic Stop
|350 UINTA DR; POST OFFICE GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18040407
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/10/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040408
|GRPD
|20:28:55 04/10/18
|Disturbance
|WILKES DR
|RTF
|Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance and an altercation, in which some of the
|involved parties left. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18040409
|GRPD
|20:34:18 04/10/18
|911 Calls
|G18040410
|GRPD
|20:57:15 04/10/18
|Suicidal
|RTF
|G18040411
|GRPD
|20:30:59 04/10/18
|Juvenile
|G18040412
|GRPD
|21:55:03 04/10/18
|Disturbance
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers were advised an altercation
|occurred. The involved parties were contacted and did not want to pursue charges. A responsible party
|for the property wanted a trespass warning issued to one of the individuals for the property. The
|individual was contacted and given a trespass warning for the property.
|G18040413
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/10/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040414
|GRPD
|01:13:21 04/11/18
|Follow-up
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE
|G18040415
|GRPD
|00:00:01 04/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040416
|GRPD
|02:31:45 04/11/18
|Field Contact
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
|G18040417
|GRPD
|01:00:00 04/11/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040418
|GRPD
|00:00:00 04/11/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18040419
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/11/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G18040420
|GRPD
|05:53:54 04/11/18
|Animal Bite
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|Officers received information that an individual was bitten by a cat. The individual was going to
|call back and follow up with Animal Control Officers.
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
