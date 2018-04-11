Latest

Green River Police Blotter: April 10, 2018

TOPICS:

April 11, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040362 GRPD 07:45:28 04/10/18 Animal Calls 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK NFA
G18040363 GRPD 08:00:00 04/10/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040364 GRPD 08:00:00 04/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040365 GRPD 08:48:50 04/10/18 Traffic Stop 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA
G18040366 GRPD 09:00:00 04/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040367 GRPD 09:15:39 04/10/18 Animal Calls WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G18040368 GRPD 09:53:33 04/10/18 Citizen Assist IDAHO ST NFA
G18040369 GRPD 09:57:24 04/10/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040370 GRPD 10:28:25 04/10/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18040371 GRPD 10:32:43 04/10/18 Disturbance 1155 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040372 GRPD 10:46:10 04/10/18 Parking Problem SUNDANCE DR NFA
G18040373 GRPD 10:40:16 04/10/18 Civil Issues ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G18040374 GRPD 10:51:36 04/10/18 VIN Inspection NEW MEXICO ST NFA
G18040375 GRPD 10:56:03 04/10/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA
G18040376 GRPD 11:04:08 04/10/18 VIN Inspection 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA
G18040377 GRPD 11:42:49 04/10/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18040378 GRPD 11:50:10 04/10/18 Information RTF
Detectives received information about a report of possible child abuse and assisted another
agency in the investigation.
G18040379 GRPD 11:58:11 04/10/18 Animal Calls 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL NFA
G18040380 GRPD 11:29:24 04/10/18 Escort 1000 W 4TH N;lds church NFA
G18040381 GRPD 12:12:55 04/10/18 VIN Inspection E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040382 GRPD 12:28:24 04/10/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040383 GRPD 12:28:36 04/10/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18040384 GRPD 12:39:28 04/10/18 EMS NFA
G18040385 GRPD 12:41:47 04/10/18 Parking Problem E TETON BLVD RTF
G18040386 GRPD 13:10:28 04/10/18 VIN Inspection TEXAS WAY NFA
G18040387 GRPD 13:10:48 04/10/18 Animal Calls 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA
G18040388 GRPD 13:28:07 04/10/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040389 GRPD 14:40:50 04/10/18 EMS NFA
G18040390 GRPD 14:41:33 04/10/18 Disturbance 1155 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who
wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for the property. The individual was given a trespass
 warning and left the property.
G18040391 GRPD 15:30:29 04/10/18 Citizen Assist ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G18040392 GRPD 16:11:08 04/10/18 Crime Stoppers NFA
Officers received a Crime Stoppers tip about possible drug activity.
G18040393 GRPD 16:18:11 04/10/18 EMS NFA
G18040394 GRPD 17:01:17 04/10/18 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & MARYLAND DR NFA
G18040395 GRPD 17:18:50 04/10/18 Animal Calls CENTENNIAL DR NFA
G18040396 GRPD 17:25:34 04/10/18 EMS NFA
G18040397 GRPD 17:31:05 04/10/18 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & JENSEN ST NFA
G18040398 GRPD 17:32:51 04/10/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18040399 GRPD 17:49:46 04/10/18 Traffic Stop HWY 374 NFA
G18040400 GRPD 17:53:46 04/10/18 Juvenile NFA
G18040401 GRPD 17:58:06 04/10/18 Accidents 59 UINTA DR
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot
and crashed into a vehicle traveling northwest through the parking lot behind  it. No injuries were
 reported, a 17 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for inattentive driving with a crash.
G18040402 GRPD 18:12:05 04/10/18 Traffic Stop 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; exxon NFA
G18040403 GRPD 17:00:00 04/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040404 GRPD 16:00:00 04/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040405 GRPD 18:56:34 04/10/18 Open Property
G18040406 GRPD 19:20:41 04/10/18 Traffic Stop 350 UINTA DR; POST OFFICE GREEN RIVER NFA
G18040407 GRPD 16:00:00 04/10/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040408 GRPD 20:28:55 04/10/18 Disturbance WILKES DR RTF
Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance and an altercation, in which some of the
involved parties left. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18040409 GRPD 20:34:18 04/10/18 911 Calls
G18040410 GRPD 20:57:15 04/10/18 Suicidal RTF
G18040411 GRPD 20:30:59 04/10/18 Juvenile
G18040412 GRPD 21:55:03 04/10/18 Disturbance 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers were advised an altercation
occurred. The involved parties were contacted and did not want to pursue charges. A responsible party
 for the property wanted a trespass warning issued to one of the individuals for the property. The
individual was contacted and given a trespass warning for the property.
G18040413 GRPD 17:00:00 04/10/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040414 GRPD 01:13:21 04/11/18 Follow-up 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE
G18040415 GRPD 00:00:01 04/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040416 GRPD 02:31:45 04/11/18 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
G18040417 GRPD 01:00:00 04/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040418 GRPD 00:00:00 04/11/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040419 GRPD 05:00:00 04/11/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
G18040420 GRPD 05:53:54 04/11/18 Animal Bite S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
Officers received information that an individual was bitten by a cat. The individual was going to
call back and follow up with Animal Control Officers.
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Blotter: April 10, 2018"

Leave a Reply