Green River Police Blotter: April 19, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18040750
|GRPD
|06:26:07 04/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040751
|GRPD
|08:12:41 04/19/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040752
|GRPD
|09:04:03 04/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040753
|GRPD
|09:08:29 04/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|120 E 2ND S; FLAMING GORGE AUTO
|NFA
|G18040754
|GRPD
|11:19:05 04/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040755
|GRPD
|11:21:10 04/19/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040756
|GRPD
|11:36:24 04/19/18
|Nuisance
|IDAHO ST
|RTF
|G18040757
|GRPD
|11:50:16 04/19/18
|Nuisance
|IDAHO ST
|RTF
|G18040758
|GRPD
|12:06:25 04/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040759
|GRPD
|12:31:05 04/19/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040760
|GRPD
|13:03:19 04/19/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040761
|GRPD
|13:24:29 04/19/18
|Nuisance
|REYNOLDS ST
|RTF
|G18040762
|GRPD
|13:57:50 04/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY
|NFA
|G18040763
|GRPD
|15:40:36 04/19/18
|Trespassing
|WILKES DR
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property.
|Officers were unable to locate the individual at the time to issue the warning, a report was
|completed regarding the incident.
|G18040764
|GRPD
|15:49:55 04/19/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040765
|GRPD
|16:33:12 04/19/18
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 3RD W
|NFA
|G18040766
|GRPD
|16:45:30 04/19/18
|Agency Assist
|91 UINTA DR; NORBERGS TOWING
|NFA
|G18040767
|GRPD
|17:09:10 04/19/18
|Animal Calls
|JEFFERSON ST & WILSON ST
|NFA
|G18040768
|GRPD
|17:16:44 04/19/18
|Disturbance
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N CENTER ST
|GOA
|G18040769
|GRPD
|17:35:19 04/19/18
|Follow-up
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G18040770
|GRPD
|18:15:29 04/19/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040771
|GRPD
|18:21:48 04/19/18
|Agency Assist
|5 SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18040772
|GRPD
|20:18:05 04/19/18
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred earlier
|with another individual who was no longer at the address. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident.
|G18040773
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/19/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040774
|GRPD
|23:46:28 04/19/18
|Field Contact
|59 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18040775
|GRPD
|00:04:22 04/20/18
|Field Contact
|S 4TH E & E 2ND S
|NFA
|G18040776
|GRPD
|00:07:18 04/20/18
|Field Contact
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G18040777
|GRPD
|01:04:25 04/20/18
|Field Contact
|1400 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18040778
|GRPD
|02:03:21 04/20/18
|Field Contact
|HILLCREST WAY & TRONA DR
|NFA
|G18040779
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/20/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
