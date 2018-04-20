Latest

Green River Police Blotter: April 19, 2018

TOPICS:

April 20, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040750 GRPD 06:26:07 04/19/18 EMS NFA
G18040751 GRPD 08:12:41 04/19/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040752 GRPD 09:04:03 04/19/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040753 GRPD 09:08:29 04/19/18 VIN Inspection 120 E 2ND S; FLAMING GORGE AUTO NFA
G18040754 GRPD 11:19:05 04/19/18 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040755 GRPD 11:21:10 04/19/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040756 GRPD 11:36:24 04/19/18 Nuisance IDAHO ST RTF
G18040757 GRPD 11:50:16 04/19/18 Nuisance IDAHO ST RTF
G18040758 GRPD 12:06:25 04/19/18 EMS NFA
G18040759 GRPD 12:31:05 04/19/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040760 GRPD 13:03:19 04/19/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040761 GRPD 13:24:29 04/19/18 Nuisance REYNOLDS ST RTF
G18040762 GRPD 13:57:50 04/19/18 Traffic Stop 410 UPLAND WAY; EXPEDITION ACADEMY NFA
G18040763 GRPD 15:40:36 04/19/18 Trespassing WILKES DR RTF
Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for their property.
Officers were unable to locate the individual  at the time to issue the warning,  a report was
completed regarding the incident.
G18040764 GRPD 15:49:55 04/19/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040765 GRPD 16:33:12 04/19/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 3RD W NFA
G18040766 GRPD 16:45:30 04/19/18 Agency Assist 91 UINTA DR; NORBERGS TOWING NFA
G18040767 GRPD 17:09:10 04/19/18 Animal Calls JEFFERSON ST & WILSON ST NFA
G18040768 GRPD 17:16:44 04/19/18 Disturbance W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N CENTER ST GOA
G18040769 GRPD 17:35:19 04/19/18 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST NFA
G18040770 GRPD 18:15:29 04/19/18 EMS NFA
G18040771 GRPD 18:21:48 04/19/18 Agency Assist 5 SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18040772 GRPD 20:18:05 04/19/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred earlier
 with another individual who was no longer at the address. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident.
G18040773 GRPD 17:00:00 04/19/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040774 GRPD 23:46:28 04/19/18 Field Contact 59 UINTA DR NFA
G18040775 GRPD 00:04:22 04/20/18 Field Contact S 4TH E & E 2ND S NFA
G18040776 GRPD 00:07:18 04/20/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G18040777 GRPD 01:04:25 04/20/18 Field Contact 1400 UINTA DR NFA
G18040778 GRPD 02:03:21 04/20/18 Field Contact HILLCREST WAY & TRONA DR NFA
G18040779 GRPD 05:00:00 04/20/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
