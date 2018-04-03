Green River Police Blotter: April 2, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040039 GRPD 06:15:50 04/02/18 EMS NFA
G18040040 GRPD 08:00:00 04/02/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040041 GRPD 08:25:24 04/02/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G18040042 GRPD 09:08:20 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040043 GRPD 09:44:06 04/02/18 VIN Inspection ARIZONA ST NFA
G18040044 GRPD 10:22:04 04/02/18 Accidents MM88 I 80 EB
G18040045 GRPD 10:27:32 04/02/18 Larceny IDAHO ST NFA
G18040046 GRPD 10:49:10 04/02/18 Paper Service N 7TH W NFA
G18040047 GRPD 11:02:00 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040048 GRPD 11:19:48 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040049 GRPD 10:17:00 04/02/18 Escort 801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY
G18040050 GRPD 11:27:50 04/02/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR
G18040051 GRPD 12:15:48 04/02/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA
G18040052 GRPD 12:22:06 04/02/18 Follow-up FIR ST NFA
G18040053 GRPD 12:33:22 04/02/18 Traffic Stop 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA
G18040054 GRPD 12:39:00 04/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040055 GRPD 12:52:34 04/02/18 Property Damage FOX HILLS DR RTF
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised they had left
their residence for the weekend and, upon returning home, noticed their door jam was damaged.
G18040056 GRPD 13:03:53 04/02/18 Parking Problem HILLCREST WAY & TRONA DR NFA
G18040057 GRPD 13:17:06 04/02/18 Property Damage 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST RTF
Officers responded to the Hitching Post in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised as their child was opening their vehicle door, their child lost control of the door due to the wind, causing the door to hit another vehicle.
G18040058 GRPD 13:25:42 04/02/18 Alarm
G18040059 GRPD 14:19:17 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD
G18040060 GRPD 14:31:31 04/02/18 Agency Assist MM1 HWY 530 NFA
G18040061 GRPD 14:27:13 04/02/18 Animal Calls KENTUCKY ST NFA
G18040062 GRPD 14:52:49 04/02/18 Assault RTF
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an assault. The reporting party advised their child had been assaulted by another child.
G18040063 GRPD 15:20:01 04/02/18 Information E 3RD S
G18040064 GRPD 15:28:13 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040065 GRPD 15:45:29 04/02/18 Parking Problem BRIDGER DR
G18040066 GRPD 16:32:08 04/02/18 Paper Service N 7TH W NFA
G18040067 GRPD 16:59:01 04/02/18 Welfare Check 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040068 GRPD 15:00:00 04/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040069 GRPD 16:00:00 04/02/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040070 GRPD 17:32:46 04/02/18 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA
G18040071 GRPD 17:26:52 04/02/18 Follow-up ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA
G18040072 GRPD 17:00:00 04/02/18 Security Check NFA
G18040073 GRPD 11:00:00 04/02/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040074 GRPD 19:22:01 04/02/18 Follow-up W TETON BLVD
G18040075 GRPD 00:23:36 04/03/18 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA
G18040076 GRPD 00:00:00 04/03/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040077 GRPD 05:00:00 04/03/18 Security Check NFA
G18040078 GRPD 05:58:01 04/03/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
