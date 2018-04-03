Green River Police Blotter: April 2, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls.

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18040039 GRPD 06:15:50 04/02/18 EMS NFA

G18040040 GRPD 08:00:00 04/02/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040041 GRPD 08:25:24 04/02/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18040042 GRPD 09:08:20 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040043 GRPD 09:44:06 04/02/18 VIN Inspection ARIZONA ST NFA

G18040044 GRPD 10:22:04 04/02/18 Accidents MM88 I 80 EB

G18040045 GRPD 10:27:32 04/02/18 Larceny IDAHO ST NFA

G18040046 GRPD 10:49:10 04/02/18 Paper Service N 7TH W NFA

G18040047 GRPD 11:02:00 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040048 GRPD 11:19:48 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040049 GRPD 10:17:00 04/02/18 Escort 801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY

G18040050 GRPD 11:27:50 04/02/18 Follow-up BRIDGER DR

G18040051 GRPD 12:15:48 04/02/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G18040052 GRPD 12:22:06 04/02/18 Follow-up FIR ST NFA

G18040053 GRPD 12:33:22 04/02/18 Traffic Stop 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18040054 GRPD 12:39:00 04/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040055 GRPD 12:52:34 04/02/18 Property Damage FOX HILLS DR RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised they had left

their residence for the weekend and, upon returning home, noticed their door jam was damaged.

G18040056 GRPD 13:03:53 04/02/18 Parking Problem HILLCREST WAY & TRONA DR NFA

G18040057 GRPD 13:17:06 04/02/18 Property Damage 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST RTF

Officers responded to the Hitching Post in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised as their child was opening their vehicle door, their child lost control of the door due to the wind, causing the door to hit another vehicle.

G18040058 GRPD 13:25:42 04/02/18 Alarm

G18040059 GRPD 14:19:17 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD

G18040060 GRPD 14:31:31 04/02/18 Agency Assist MM1 HWY 530 NFA

G18040061 GRPD 14:27:13 04/02/18 Animal Calls KENTUCKY ST NFA

G18040062 GRPD 14:52:49 04/02/18 Assault RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an assault. The reporting party advised their child had been assaulted by another child.

G18040063 GRPD 15:20:01 04/02/18 Information E 3RD S

G18040064 GRPD 15:28:13 04/02/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040065 GRPD 15:45:29 04/02/18 Parking Problem BRIDGER DR

G18040066 GRPD 16:32:08 04/02/18 Paper Service N 7TH W NFA

G18040067 GRPD 16:59:01 04/02/18 Welfare Check 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040068 GRPD 15:00:00 04/02/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040069 GRPD 16:00:00 04/02/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040070 GRPD 17:32:46 04/02/18 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA CIR NFA

G18040071 GRPD 17:26:52 04/02/18 Follow-up ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G18040072 GRPD 17:00:00 04/02/18 Security Check NFA

G18040073 GRPD 11:00:00 04/02/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040074 GRPD 19:22:01 04/02/18 Follow-up W TETON BLVD

G18040075 GRPD 00:23:36 04/03/18 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G18040076 GRPD 00:00:00 04/03/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040077 GRPD 05:00:00 04/03/18 Security Check NFA

G18040078 GRPD 05:58:01 04/03/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded