Green River Police Blotter: April 20-22, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18040780 GRPD 09:30:45 04/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18040781 GRPD 11:04:06 04/20/18 Escort NFA

G18040782 GRPD 11:27:59 04/20/18 911 Calls NFA

G18040783 GRPD 12:11:42 04/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040784 GRPD 13:03:43 04/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G18040785 GRPD 13:56:34 04/20/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G18040786 GRPD 14:32:12 04/20/18 Fire Alarm 350 MONROE AVE NFA

G18040787 GRPD 14:53:57 04/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040788 GRPD 15:02:48 04/20/18 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040789 GRPD 15:19:06 04/20/18 Parking Problem MARYLAND DR RTF

Officers tagged a trailer for a parking violation and attempted to contact the owner.

G18040790 GRPD 15:39:10 04/20/18 Subject Removal BRIDGER DR NFA

G18040791 GRPD 16:16:51 04/20/18 Hit and Run SHOSHONE AVE RTF

Officers met with a resident who reported noticing damage on the passenger side of their vehicle.

The resident did not know when the damage occurred but thought sometime during the past two

days.

G18040792 GRPD 16:33:45 04/20/18 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & SARATOGA DR NFA

Kelly Mortensen, age 49 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence and issued

a citation for speeding in a school zone.

G18040793 GRPD 18:23:11 04/20/18 Alarm 840 HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18040794 GRPD 17:00:00 04/20/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18040795 GRPD 19:52:06 04/20/18 Traffic Stop 80 E TETON BLVD; HORSE CORRALS NFA

G18040796 GRPD 20:10:40 04/20/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

G18040797 GRPD 20:35:15 04/20/18 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & UPLAND WAY NFA

G18040798 GRPD 20:52:19 04/20/18 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G18040799 GRPD 23:38:40 04/20/18 Fire Alarm DRIFTWOOD ST NFA

G18040800 GRPD 23:59:24 04/20/18 Field Contact 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G18040801 GRPD 00:43:34 04/21/18 Open Property NFA

G18040802 GRPD 00:00:00 04/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040803 GRPD 01:34:26 04/21/18 EMS NFA

G18040804 GRPD 02:53:58 04/21/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18040805 GRPD 05:00:00 04/21/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040806 GRPD 08:35:55 04/21/18 Civil Issues COMMERCE DR NFA

G18040807 GRPD 09:25:02 04/21/18 EMS NFA

G18040808 GRPD 09:41:58 04/21/18 Subject Removal BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a request for a subject removal. Officers contacted an individual who was

requested to leave the property at the request of a responsible party for the property. The individual

subsequently left the property.

G18040809 GRPD 10:16:50 04/21/18 Animal Calls 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY NFA

G18040810 GRPD 10:22:09 04/21/18 Accidents BRIDGER DR & W TETON BLVD RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on West

Teton Boulevard, did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Bridger Drive and collided with

a vehicle traveling east bound on Bridger Drive.

A passenger in the vehicle traveling eastbound on Bridger Drive was transported by ambulance

to the hospital for possible injury. A 16 year old female of Green River, was issued a citation for a

stop sign violation.

G18040811 GRPD 10:27:25 04/21/18 REDDI ri view rd NFA

G18040812 GRPD 11:20:27 04/21/18 Motorist Assist 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G18040813 GRPD 11:52:33 04/21/18 VIN Inspection INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G18040814 GRPD 12:22:17 04/21/18 Drugs 370 S 2ND E; EVERS PARK RTF

Officers responded to a report of a found syringe. The syringe was determined to be an insulin

syringe and was disposed of.

G18040815 GRPD 12:39:01 04/21/18 Juvenile NFA

G18040816 GRPD 14:49:08 04/21/18 Found Property IDAHO ST RTF

G18040817 GRPD 15:18:37 04/21/18 Animal Bite BRAMWELL ST RTF

Animal Control Officers received a call, in reference to an individual bit by a stray cat. The

cat bite did not puncture the individual’s skin. The cat was located and taken to the animal shelter.

G18040818 GRPD 15:34:55 04/21/18 EMS NFA

G18040819 GRPD 16:06:16 04/21/18 Animal Calls BRAMWELL ST NFA

G18040820 GRPD 16:43:30 04/21/18 Animal Calls WYOMING DR & COLORADO CIR NFA

G18040821 GRPD 16:00:00 04/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040822 GRPD 19:14:08 04/21/18 Alarm KIT CARSON DR NFA

G18040823 GRPD 19:55:34 04/21/18 EMS NFA

G18040824 GRPD 17:00:00 04/21/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040825 GRPD 20:31:34 04/21/18 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR NFA

G18040826 GRPD 21:30:21 04/21/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & DOE DR NFA

G18040827 GRPD 22:48:35 04/21/18 Animal Calls 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G18040828 GRPD 23:40:58 04/21/18 Open Property NFA

G18040829 GRPD 23:48:32 04/21/18 Traffic Stop 350 UINTA DR; POST OFFICE GREEN RIVER NFA

G18040830 GRPD 00:03:52 04/22/18 Field Contact 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 NFA

G18040831 GRPD 00:15:55 04/22/18 Juvenile

G18040832 GRPD 00:25:19 04/22/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G18040833 GRPD 00:00:00 04/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040834 GRPD 01:25:11 04/22/18 Field Contact 2200 E TETON BLVD; JACKSON SCHOOL NFA

G18040835 GRPD 02:41:51 04/22/18 Field Contact UINTA DR NFA

G18040836 GRPD 05:00:00 04/22/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18040837 GRPD 07:34:01 04/22/18 Stolen Vehicle 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible stolen vehicle. Officers met with the reporting

party and after further investigation the vehicle was located at the reporting party’s place of

employment and not stolen.

G18040838 GRPD 08:52:23 04/22/18 Animal Calls 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G18040839 GRPD 08:00:00 04/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040840 GRPD 10:01:57 04/22/18 VIN Inspection 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18040841 GRPD 10:17:03 04/22/18 Follow-up 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL NFA

G18040842 GRPD 11:00:43 04/22/18 Follow-up OUTH CAROLINA CIR

G18040843 GRPD 11:21:58 04/22/18 Follow-up 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL room 146 NFA

G18040844 GRPD 11:44:05 04/22/18 Hit and Run UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR RTF

G18040845 GRPD 11:48:13 04/22/18 Citizen Assist FOOTHILL BLVD

G18040846 GRPD 13:20:14 04/22/18 Accidents 82 UINTA DR;TACO BELL RTF

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking spot

and struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported, a 17 year old female of Green River, was

issued a citation for inattentive driving with a crash.

G18040847 GRPD 16:11:18 04/22/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & COLORADO DR NFA

G18040848 GRPD 16:00:00 04/22/18 Extra Patrol

G18040849 GRPD 16:35:42 04/22/18 Traffic Stop S 2ND E & E 2ND S NFA

G18040850 GRPD 16:34:35 04/22/18 Traffic Offense 91 I 80 EB

G18040851 GRPD 17:07:48 04/22/18 Property Damage SUNDANCE DR RTF

Officers met with an individual who reported scratches to the exterior paint on their vehicle. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G18040852 GRPD 17:59:03 04/22/18 Fire IDAHO ST

G18040853 GRPD 18:11:36 04/22/18 Domestic Violence NFA

G18040854 GRPD 19:39:19 04/22/18 911 Calls NFA

G18040855 GRPD 20:09:03 04/22/18 Suicidal RTF

G18040856 GRPD 17:00:00 04/22/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18040857 GRPD 21:20:30 04/22/18 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who

had a verbal dispute and one of the individuals left the property for the evening.

G18040858 GRPD 23:06:30 04/22/18 Follow-up 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040859 GRPD 23:38:35 04/22/18 Field Contact W TETON BLVD & CROSSBOW DR NFA

G18040860 GRPD 00:00:00 04/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18040861 GRPD 04:39:05 04/23/18 Animal Calls MCKINLEY ST NFA

G18040862 GRPD 05:00:00 04/23/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow