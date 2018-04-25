Green River Police Blotter: April 24, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18040899
|GRPD
|07:37:56 04/24/18
|MISSISSIPPI ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on
|Mississippi Street, moved over as another vehicle approached traveling south. The northbound
|vehicle moved over too far and the passenger side mirror struck a parked vehicle on the street in
|front of a residence. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18040900
|GRPD
|07:50:15 04/24/18
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18040901
|GRPD
|08:08:13 04/24/18
|Threats/Harass
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards to a report of harassment. The
|reporting party was being threatened by an individual on social media who was going to post a video
|of them that was recorded without their permission.
|G18040902
|GRPD
|08:13:32 04/24/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers received a report of an altercation between two juveniles. Officers completed a report
|regarding the incident.
|G18040903
|GRPD
|09:00:36 04/24/18
|Traffic Offense
|250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL
|RTF
|Officers investigated a report of a passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers completed a
|report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor for review.
|G18040904
|GRPD
|09:10:24 04/24/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18040905
|GRPD
|08:00:00 04/24/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18040906
|GRPD
|10:12:55 04/24/18
|Traffic Offense
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18040907
|GRPD
|09:23:11 04/24/18
|Escort
|900 HITCHING POST DR; IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
|NFA
|G18040908
|GRPD
|11:06:52 04/24/18
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040909
|GRPD
|12:10:09 04/24/18
|Fraud
|LINCOLN ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported an unauthorized withdrawal
|from their checking account. The individual is working with their bank to refund their money. Officers
|completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18040910
|GRPD
|12:23:41 04/24/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040911
|GRPD
|14:40:37 04/24/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040912
|GRPD
|14:48:33 04/24/18
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G18040913
|GRPD
|15:03:33 04/24/18
|VIN Inspection
|FALL VIEW DR
|NFA
|G18040914
|GRPD
|15:57:50 04/24/18
|Field Contact
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK
|RTF
|Cammeron Kessner, age 19 of Green River, was arrested for unlawful possession plant form less than
|three ounces and drug/alcohol test possess adulterants.
|Jordan Tucker, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for unlawful possession plant form less than
|three ounces.
|G18040915
|GRPD
|15:53:50 04/24/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18040916
|GRPD
|16:05:53 04/24/18
|REDDI
|351 UINTA DR; UINTA VALLEY INSURANCE
|NFA
|G18040917
|GRPD
|16:17:23 04/24/18
|Traffic Stop
|W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G18040918
|GRPD
|16:31:10 04/24/18
|Animal Calls
|ELK VALLEY DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint, in regards to a report of a dog owner
|not cleaning up after their dog. Animal Control Officers contacted the dog owner regarding the
|complaint, who was given a verbal warning.
|G18040919
|GRPD
|16:33:23 04/24/18
|Animal Calls
|200 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040920
|GRPD
|17:58:18 04/24/18
|Civil Issues
|WEST VIRGINIA PL
|NFA
|G18040921
|GRPD
|18:29:26 04/24/18
|Follow-up
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G18040922
|GRPD
|19:42:44 04/24/18
|Follow-up
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G18040923
|GRPD
|20:31:45 04/24/18
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G18040924
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/24/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040925
|GRPD
|21:01:12 04/24/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18040926
|GRPD
|21:38:27 04/24/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G18040927
|GRPD
|21:47:28 04/24/18
|Shots Fired
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18040928
|GRPD
|23:23:34 04/24/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18040929
|GRPD
|23:47:49 04/24/18
|Civil Issues
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G18040930
|GRPD
|00:18:34 04/25/18
|Field Contact
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
|NFA
|G18040931
|GRPD
|00:24:01 04/25/18
|Animal Calls
|MORAN DR & E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and heard two dogs barking.
|The owner of each dog was contacted regarding the complaint and brought their dog inside for the
|night.
|G18040932
|GRPD
|03:16:45 04/25/18
|Motorist Assist
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY
|NFA
|G18040933
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/25/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18040898
|GRPD
|06:50:20 04/24/18
|EMS
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
