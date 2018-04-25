Latest

Green River Police Blotter: April 24, 2018

TOPICS:

April 25, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040899 GRPD 07:37:56 04/24/18 MISSISSIPPI ST RTF
Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. It was reported a vehicle was traveling north on
 Mississippi Street, moved over as another vehicle approached traveling south. The northbound
 vehicle moved over too far and the passenger side mirror struck a parked vehicle on the street in
 front of a residence. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18040900 GRPD 07:50:15 04/24/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE NFA
G18040901 GRPD 08:08:13 04/24/18 Threats/Harass RTF
Officers met with an individual at the police department, in regards to a report of harassment. The
reporting party was being threatened by an individual on social media who was going to post a video
 of them that was recorded without their permission.
G18040902 GRPD 08:13:32 04/24/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers received a report of an altercation between two juveniles. Officers completed a report
regarding the incident.
G18040903 GRPD 09:00:36 04/24/18 Traffic Offense 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL RTF
Officers investigated a report of a passing a stopped school bus violation. Officers completed a
report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Green River City Prosecutor for review.
G18040904 GRPD 09:10:24 04/24/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040905 GRPD 08:00:00 04/24/18 Extra Patrol UNF
G18040906 GRPD 10:12:55 04/24/18 Traffic Offense 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA
G18040907 GRPD 09:23:11 04/24/18 Escort 900 HITCHING POST DR; IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH NFA
G18040908 GRPD 11:06:52 04/24/18 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040909 GRPD 12:10:09 04/24/18 Fraud LINCOLN ST RTF
Officers met with an individual at the police department who reported an unauthorized withdrawal
from their checking account. The individual is working with their bank to refund their money. Officers
completed a report regarding the incident.
G18040910 GRPD 12:23:41 04/24/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040911 GRPD 14:40:37 04/24/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040912 GRPD 14:48:33 04/24/18 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G18040913 GRPD 15:03:33 04/24/18 VIN Inspection FALL VIEW DR NFA
G18040914 GRPD 15:57:50 04/24/18 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK RTF
Cammeron Kessner, age 19 of Green River, was arrested for unlawful possession plant form less than
three ounces and drug/alcohol test possess adulterants.
Jordan Tucker, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for unlawful possession plant form less than
three ounces.
G18040915 GRPD 15:53:50 04/24/18 Juvenile NFA
G18040916 GRPD 16:05:53 04/24/18 REDDI 351 UINTA DR; UINTA VALLEY INSURANCE NFA
G18040917 GRPD 16:17:23 04/24/18 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G18040918 GRPD 16:31:10 04/24/18 Animal Calls ELK VALLEY DR RTF
Animal Control Officers received a nuisance animal complaint, in regards to a report of a dog owner
not cleaning up after their dog.  Animal Control Officers contacted the dog owner regarding the
complaint, who was given a verbal warning.
G18040919 GRPD 16:33:23 04/24/18 Animal Calls 200 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040920 GRPD 17:58:18 04/24/18 Civil Issues WEST VIRGINIA PL NFA
G18040921 GRPD 18:29:26 04/24/18 Follow-up WINDRIVER DR NFA
G18040922 GRPD 19:42:44 04/24/18 Follow-up WINDRIVER DR NFA
G18040923 GRPD 20:31:45 04/24/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & TRAIL DR NFA
G18040924 GRPD 17:00:00 04/24/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040925 GRPD 21:01:12 04/24/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040926 GRPD 21:38:27 04/24/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA
G18040927 GRPD 21:47:28 04/24/18 Shots Fired BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040928 GRPD 23:23:34 04/24/18 911 Calls NFA
G18040929 GRPD 23:47:49 04/24/18 Civil Issues S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G18040930 GRPD 00:18:34 04/25/18 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK NFA
G18040931 GRPD 00:24:01 04/25/18 Animal Calls MORAN DR & E TETON BLVD RTF
Officers received a barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and heard two dogs barking.
The owner of each dog was contacted regarding the complaint and brought their dog inside for the
night.
G18040932 GRPD 03:16:45 04/25/18 Motorist Assist 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY NFA
G18040933 GRPD 05:00:00 04/25/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18040898 GRPD 06:50:20 04/24/18 EMS NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
