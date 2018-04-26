Green River Police Blotter: April 25, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040934 GRPD 08:09:31 04/25/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040935 GRPD 08:12:18 04/25/18 Information 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA
G18040936 GRPD 09:02:27 04/25/18 Information E 4TH S NFA
G18040937 GRPD 09:12:09 04/25/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040938 GRPD 09:19:10 04/25/18 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA
G18040939 GRPD 09:38:05 04/25/18 Accidents UINTA DR & HWY 530 RTF
G18040940 GRPD 10:43:37 04/25/18 Stolen Vehicle 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL NFA
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party advised that he was in Wyoming working and had allowed another party to drive their vehicle to the bus stop in Rock Springs to get a ride on the bus. The subject was supposed to leave the vehicle in the parking lot for the reporting party. The reporting party advised this occurred approximately two weeks ago and they have not been able to locate their vehicle.
G18040941 GRPD 10:57:28 04/25/18 Nuisance HILLCREST WAY RTF
G18040942 GRPD 11:40:18 04/25/18 Follow-up IDAHO ST NFA
G18040943 GRPD 11:55:46 04/25/18 Search Warrant E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040944 GRPD 11:49:44 04/25/18 Citizen Assist LOGAN ST
G18040945 GRPD 12:18:30 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR NFA
G18040946 GRPD 13:23:20 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040947 GRPD 14:14:51 04/25/18 Larceny BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040948 GRPD 14:35:09 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040949 GRPD 14:45:09 04/25/18 VIN Inspection BRAMWELL ST NFA
G18040950 GRPD 14:53:43 04/25/18 Animal Calls 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G18040951 GRPD 15:03:39 04/25/18 Hit and Run ADAMS ST RTF
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party advised they were backing
into a driveway, when a subject traving down the road collided with their vehicle. The reporting party advised the driver
of the other vehicle got out of their vehicle, looked at their vehicle and then left the area. The reporting party advised
their was no damage to their vehicle as a result of the collision.
G18040952 GRPD 15:08:39 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18040953 GRPD 14:43:37 04/25/18 Follow-up ANTELOPE DR NFA
G18040954 GRPD 15:17:12 04/25/18 Accidents HITCHING POST DR & UPLAND WAY RBM
Officers responded to the intersection of Hitching Post Way and Upland Drive in reference to a report of a crash. Vehicle two, a school bus, was stopped at the interesection, awaiting a chance to make a left hand turn from Upland Way, north onto Hitching Post Drive. Vehicle one was traveling east on Upland Way. Vehicle one pulled in behind vehicle two, and failed to stop, causing vehicle one to rear end vehicle two. The driver of vehicle one, a juvenile, was issued ciations for not having a valid driver’s license and for inattentive driving with a crash. There were no injuries report at the time of
the crash.
G18040955 GRPD 15:41:43 04/25/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18040956 GRPD 15:52:43 04/25/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18040957 GRPD 16:09:56 04/25/18 Search Warrant E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040958 GRPD 16:45:43 04/25/18 Animal Bite VIRGINIA DR RTF
G18040959 GRPD 17:08:31 04/25/18 VIN Inspection CALIFORNIA DR NFA
G18040960 GRPD 16:30:46 04/25/18 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA
G18040961 GRPD 17:37:43 04/25/18 Disturbance 550 UINTA DR; SKATE PARK NFA
G18040962 GRPD 17:36:02 04/25/18 Property Damage BAILEY CT RTF
Officers responded to a residence in reference to a report of a property damage. The reporting party advised they were de-winterizing their camper when they noticed damage to the camper. The reporting party advised they looked through their camper and found a rifle bullet lodged in the mattress. The reporting party investigated the damage further and located a bullet entry hole on the outside of their camper. The reporting party advised the damage could have been caused anytime between October, 2017, and April 25, 2018.
G18040963 GRPD 19:11:41 04/25/18 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA
G18040964 GRPD 19:55:20 04/25/18 Agency Assist E 2ND N NFA
G18040965 GRPD 17:00:00 04/25/18 Security Check NFA
G18040966 GRPD 21:00:17 04/25/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA
G18040967 GRPD 15:00:00 04/25/18 Property Watch NFA
G18040968 GRPD 23:37:11 04/25/18 Juvenile 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA
G18040969 GRPD 02:04:27 04/26/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G18040970 GRPD 02:29:03 04/26/18 Field Contact 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA
G18040971 GRPD 05:00:00 04/26/18 Security Check
G18040972 GRPD 23:00:00 04/25/18 Property Watch UNF
G18040973 GRPD 00:00:01 04/26/18 Extra Patrol UNF
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
