Green River Police Blotter: April 25, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Advertisement

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18040934 GRPD 08:09:31 04/25/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G18040935 GRPD 08:12:18 04/25/18 Information 250 MONROE AVE; MONROE SCHOOL NFA

G18040936 GRPD 09:02:27 04/25/18 Information E 4TH S NFA

G18040937 GRPD 09:12:09 04/25/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040938 GRPD 09:19:10 04/25/18 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G18040939 GRPD 09:38:05 04/25/18 Accidents UINTA DR & HWY 530 RTF

G18040940 GRPD 10:43:37 04/25/18 Stolen Vehicle 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MUSTANG MOTEL NFA

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party advised that he was in Wyoming working and had allowed another party to drive their vehicle to the bus stop in Rock Springs to get a ride on the bus. The subject was supposed to leave the vehicle in the parking lot for the reporting party. The reporting party advised this occurred approximately two weeks ago and they have not been able to locate their vehicle.

G18040941 GRPD 10:57:28 04/25/18 Nuisance HILLCREST WAY RTF

G18040942 GRPD 11:40:18 04/25/18 Follow-up IDAHO ST NFA

G18040943 GRPD 11:55:46 04/25/18 Search Warrant E TETON BLVD NFA

G18040944 GRPD 11:49:44 04/25/18 Citizen Assist LOGAN ST

G18040945 GRPD 12:18:30 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE-GR NFA

G18040946 GRPD 13:23:20 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040947 GRPD 14:14:51 04/25/18 Larceny BRIDGER DR NFA

G18040948 GRPD 14:35:09 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18040949 GRPD 14:45:09 04/25/18 VIN Inspection BRAMWELL ST NFA

G18040950 GRPD 14:53:43 04/25/18 Animal Calls 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18040951 GRPD 15:03:39 04/25/18 Hit and Run ADAMS ST RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party advised they were backing

into a driveway, when a subject traving down the road collided with their vehicle. The reporting party advised the driver

of the other vehicle got out of their vehicle, looked at their vehicle and then left the area. The reporting party advised

their was no damage to their vehicle as a result of the collision.

G18040952 GRPD 15:08:39 04/25/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18040953 GRPD 14:43:37 04/25/18 Follow-up ANTELOPE DR NFA

G18040954 GRPD 15:17:12 04/25/18 Accidents HITCHING POST DR & UPLAND WAY RBM

Officers responded to the intersection of Hitching Post Way and Upland Drive in reference to a report of a crash. Vehicle two, a school bus, was stopped at the interesection, awaiting a chance to make a left hand turn from Upland Way, north onto Hitching Post Drive. Vehicle one was traveling east on Upland Way. Vehicle one pulled in behind vehicle two, and failed to stop, causing vehicle one to rear end vehicle two. The driver of vehicle one, a juvenile, was issued ciations for not having a valid driver’s license and for inattentive driving with a crash. There were no injuries report at the time of

the crash.

G18040955 GRPD 15:41:43 04/25/18 Threats/Harass NFA

G18040956 GRPD 15:52:43 04/25/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18040957 GRPD 16:09:56 04/25/18 Search Warrant E TETON BLVD NFA

G18040958 GRPD 16:45:43 04/25/18 Animal Bite VIRGINIA DR RTF

G18040959 GRPD 17:08:31 04/25/18 VIN Inspection CALIFORNIA DR NFA

G18040960 GRPD 16:30:46 04/25/18 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G18040961 GRPD 17:37:43 04/25/18 Disturbance 550 UINTA DR; SKATE PARK NFA

G18040962 GRPD 17:36:02 04/25/18 Property Damage BAILEY CT RTF

Officers responded to a residence in reference to a report of a property damage. The reporting party advised they were de-winterizing their camper when they noticed damage to the camper. The reporting party advised they looked through their camper and found a rifle bullet lodged in the mattress. The reporting party investigated the damage further and located a bullet entry hole on the outside of their camper. The reporting party advised the damage could have been caused anytime between October, 2017, and April 25, 2018.

G18040963 GRPD 19:11:41 04/25/18 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G18040964 GRPD 19:55:20 04/25/18 Agency Assist E 2ND N NFA

G18040965 GRPD 17:00:00 04/25/18 Security Check NFA

G18040966 GRPD 21:00:17 04/25/18 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G18040967 GRPD 15:00:00 04/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18040968 GRPD 23:37:11 04/25/18 Juvenile 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G18040969 GRPD 02:04:27 04/26/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G18040970 GRPD 02:29:03 04/26/18 Field Contact 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA

G18040971 GRPD 05:00:00 04/26/18 Security Check

G18040972 GRPD 23:00:00 04/25/18 Property Watch UNF

G18040973 GRPD 00:00:01 04/26/18 Extra Patrol UNF

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded