Latest

Green River Police Blotter: April 26, 2018

April 27, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Advertisement

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18040974 GRPD 08:00:09 04/26/18 Animal Calls 1055 W TETON BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL NFA
G18040975 GRPD 08:59:58 04/26/18 EMS NFA
G18040976 GRPD 09:09:14 04/26/18 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; DISTRICT COURT NFA
G18040977 GRPD 08:00:01 04/26/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18040978 GRPD 09:54:06 04/26/18 Disturbance E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040979 GRPD 09:55:02 04/26/18 Suspicious SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18040980 GRPD 10:08:28 04/26/18 Disturbance E TETON BLVD NFA
G18040981 GRPD 10:16:01 04/26/18 Parking Problem LOGAN ST NFA
G18040982 GRPD 10:22:04 04/26/18 Citizen Assist BRIDGER DR NFA
G18040983 GRPD 08:54:10 04/26/18 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA
G18040984 GRPD 10:34:24 04/26/18 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA
G18040985 GRPD 10:55:33 04/26/18 VIN Inspection 1105 BRIDGER DR; SHOPKO
G18040986 GRPD 10:29:49 04/26/18 Nuisance ARIZONA ST RTF
Officers received a report of a nuisance property.
G18040987 GRPD 11:02:34 04/26/18 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR GOA
G18040988 GRPD 11:15:30 04/26/18 Follow-up 392 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER IMPORTS NFA
G18040989 GRPD 11:45:54 04/26/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040990 GRPD 11:58:36 04/26/18 Follow-up ARIZONA ST NFA
G18040991 GRPD 12:02:36 04/26/18 Animal Calls ARIZONA ST RTF
Animal Control Officers investigated a report of deceased chickens in a chicken coop. Animal  Control
Officers contacted the owner of the chickens and completed a report regarding the incident.
G18040992 GRPD 12:02:00 04/26/18 VIN Inspection 316 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; # 213 FLAMING GORGE MOTEL NFA
G18040993 GRPD 13:32:01 04/26/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040994 GRPD 13:41:33 04/26/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18040995 GRPD 13:43:29 04/26/18 Larceny 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;HITCHING POST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the reporting party who reported
individuals left the business without paying for their meal. Officers completed a report regarding
the incident, which is under investigation.
G18040996 GRPD 14:22:09 04/26/18 Juvenile-SRO
G18040997 GRPD 07:00:00 04/26/18 Property Watch UNF
G18040998 GRPD 14:20:56 04/26/18 Juvenile NFA
G18040999 GRPD 15:11:19 04/26/18 Follow-up 520 WILKES DR; THE GROOMERS NFA
G18041000 GRPD 15:16:21 04/26/18 Escort NFA
G18041001 GRPD 15:46:34 04/26/18 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 3RD E NFA
G18041002 GRPD 15:00:00 04/26/18 Property Watch NFA
G18041003 GRPD 16:24:43 04/26/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18041004 GRPD 16:39:34 04/26/18 Larceny JEFFERSON ST NFA
G18041005 GRPD 16:45:11 04/26/18 Larceny MISSISSIPPI ST RTF
G18041006 GRPD 17:21:55 04/26/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA
G18041007 GRPD 18:10:29 04/26/18 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST NFA
G18041008 GRPD 19:35:29 04/26/18 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA
G18041009 GRPD 19:57:26 04/26/18 Drugs W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Korey Wilson, age 21 of Cheyenne, Wyoming was arrested for unlawful possession plant form less
than three ounces.
G18041010 GRPD 20:54:59 04/26/18 Trespassing JEFFERSON ST RTF
Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for two
locations in Green River. Officers attempted to contact the individual to issue the trespass warnings
and were unable to at the time. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18041011 GRPD 21:13:38 04/26/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved
parties who had a verbal dispute.
G18041012 GRPD 21:17:43 04/26/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who had
a verbal dispute that led to physical contact. One of the involved  parties left the residence for the
night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater
County Attorney’s Office for review.
G18041013 GRPD 20:43:13 04/26/18 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G18041014 GRPD 17:00:00 04/26/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
G18041015 GRPD 16:00:00 04/26/18 Extra Patrol
G18041016 GRPD 01:08:53 04/27/18 Alcohol Offense 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345 RTF
Randal Olson, age 53 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication.
G18041017 GRPD 02:53:16 04/27/18 Alcohol Offense 59 UINTA DR RTF
Jacob Bozarth, age 31 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication.
G18041018 GRPD 02:58:04 04/27/18 EMS NFA
G18041019 GRPD 05:00:00 04/27/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18041020 GRPD 00:00:00 04/27/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18041021 GRPD 23:00:00 04/26/18 Property Watch NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Blotter: April 26, 2018"

Leave a Reply