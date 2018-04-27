Green River Police Blotter: April 26, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18040974
|GRPD
|08:00:09 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|1055 W TETON BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL
|NFA
|G18040975
|GRPD
|08:59:58 04/26/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18040976
|GRPD
|09:09:14 04/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; DISTRICT COURT
|NFA
|G18040977
|GRPD
|08:00:01 04/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18040978
|GRPD
|09:54:06 04/26/18
|Disturbance
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040979
|GRPD
|09:55:02 04/26/18
|Suspicious
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18040980
|GRPD
|10:08:28 04/26/18
|Disturbance
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18040981
|GRPD
|10:16:01 04/26/18
|Parking Problem
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G18040982
|GRPD
|10:22:04 04/26/18
|Citizen Assist
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G18040983
|GRPD
|08:54:10 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|NFA
|G18040984
|GRPD
|10:34:24 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18040985
|GRPD
|10:55:33 04/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|1105 BRIDGER DR; SHOPKO
|G18040986
|GRPD
|10:29:49 04/26/18
|Nuisance
|ARIZONA ST
|RTF
|Officers received a report of a nuisance property.
|G18040987
|GRPD
|11:02:34 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|GOA
|G18040988
|GRPD
|11:15:30 04/26/18
|Follow-up
|392 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER IMPORTS
|NFA
|G18040989
|GRPD
|11:45:54 04/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040990
|GRPD
|11:58:36 04/26/18
|Follow-up
|ARIZONA ST
|NFA
|G18040991
|GRPD
|12:02:36 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|ARIZONA ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers investigated a report of deceased chickens in a chicken coop. Animal Control
|Officers contacted the owner of the chickens and completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18040992
|GRPD
|12:02:00 04/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|316 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; # 213 FLAMING GORGE MOTEL
|NFA
|G18040993
|GRPD
|13:32:01 04/26/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040994
|GRPD
|13:41:33 04/26/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18040995
|GRPD
|13:43:29 04/26/18
|Larceny
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY;HITCHING POST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the reporting party who reported
|individuals left the business without paying for their meal. Officers completed a report regarding
|the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18040996
|GRPD
|14:22:09 04/26/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|G18040997
|GRPD
|07:00:00 04/26/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18040998
|GRPD
|14:20:56 04/26/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18040999
|GRPD
|15:11:19 04/26/18
|Follow-up
|520 WILKES DR; THE GROOMERS
|NFA
|G18041000
|GRPD
|15:16:21 04/26/18
|Escort
|NFA
|G18041001
|GRPD
|15:46:34 04/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 3RD E
|NFA
|G18041002
|GRPD
|15:00:00 04/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18041003
|GRPD
|16:24:43 04/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18041004
|GRPD
|16:39:34 04/26/18
|Larceny
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G18041005
|GRPD
|16:45:11 04/26/18
|Larceny
|MISSISSIPPI ST
|RTF
|G18041006
|GRPD
|17:21:55 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL
|NFA
|G18041007
|GRPD
|18:10:29 04/26/18
|Traffic Stop
|RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G18041008
|GRPD
|19:35:29 04/26/18
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18041009
|GRPD
|19:57:26 04/26/18
|Drugs
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Korey Wilson, age 21 of Cheyenne, Wyoming was arrested for unlawful possession plant form less
|than three ounces.
|G18041010
|GRPD
|20:54:59 04/26/18
|Trespassing
|JEFFERSON ST
|RTF
|Officers met with a resident who wanted a trespass warning issued to an individual for two
|locations in Green River. Officers attempted to contact the individual to issue the trespass warnings
|and were unable to at the time. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18041011
|GRPD
|21:13:38 04/26/18
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the involved
|parties who had a verbal dispute.
|G18041012
|GRPD
|21:17:43 04/26/18
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers contacted the involved parties who had
|a verbal dispute that led to physical contact. One of the involved parties left the residence for the
|night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the Sweetwater
|County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G18041013
|GRPD
|20:43:13 04/26/18
|Follow-up
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G18041014
|GRPD
|17:00:00 04/26/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G18041015
|GRPD
|16:00:00 04/26/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18041016
|GRPD
|01:08:53 04/27/18
|Alcohol Offense
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. #345
|RTF
|Randal Olson, age 53 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication.
|G18041017
|GRPD
|02:53:16 04/27/18
|Alcohol Offense
|59 UINTA DR
|RTF
|Jacob Bozarth, age 31 of Green River, was arrested for public intoxication.
|G18041018
|GRPD
|02:58:04 04/27/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18041019
|GRPD
|05:00:00 04/27/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18041020
|GRPD
|00:00:00 04/27/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18041021
|GRPD
|23:00:00 04/26/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
