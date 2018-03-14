Green River Police Blotter: March 13, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18030662 GRPD 08:26:04 03/13/18 Animal Calls ELM ST NFA

G18030663 GRPD 08:30:58 03/13/18 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G18030664 GRPD 08:33:23 03/13/18 Animal Calls ALABAMA DR; HARRISON SCHOOL NFA

G18030665 GRPD 09:10:58 03/13/18 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA

G18030666 GRPD 10:30:57 03/13/18 911 Calls 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER NFA

G18030667 GRPD 10:40:29 03/13/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030668 GRPD 10:52:45 03/13/18 Welfare Check RTF

Officers responded to a welfare check on a juvenile. Officers checked on the juvenile and determined they were okay.

G18030669 GRPD 10:55:07 03/13/18 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G18030670 GRPD 11:35:46 03/13/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030671 GRPD 11:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030672 GRPD 08:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030673 GRPD 08:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030674 GRPD 09:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030675 GRPD 10:30:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030676 GRPD 10:48:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030677 GRPD 09:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030678 GRPD 12:03:18 03/13/18 911 Calls 1775 HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18030679 GRPD 12:10:09 03/13/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

G18030680 GRPD 12:20:53 03/13/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & UPLAND WAY NFA

G18030681 GRPD 12:52:02 03/13/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030682 GRPD 12:55:35 03/13/18 Littering E TETON BLVD RTF

G18030683 GRPD 13:52:56 03/13/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A RTF

G18030684 GRPD 15:20:16 03/13/18 Scam N 5TH W NFA

G18030685 GRPD 15:24:28 03/13/18 VIN Inspection BIRCH ST NFA

G18030686 GRPD 16:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030687 GRPD 16:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030688 GRPD 15:00:00 03/13/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030689 GRPD 16:47:45 03/13/18 Threats/Harass RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of harassment. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18030690 GRPD 16:51:27 03/13/18 Animal Calls 360 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; YEAGERS AUTO BODY GOA

G18030691 GRPD 16:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch 460 LOGAN ST NFA

G18030692 GRPD 17:41:40 03/13/18 Hit and Run 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER NFA

G18030693 GRPD 16:56:48 03/13/18 Domestic Violen RTF

G18030694 GRPD 17:51:57 03/13/18 Disturbance 190 N 5TH E; CHINA GARDEN NFA

G18030695 GRPD 18:02:51 03/13/18 Disturbance 2 TELEPHONE CANYON RD GOA

G18030696 GRPD 18:36:53 03/13/18 Property Damage BRIDGER DR UNIT RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised when they went to get into their vehicle, there were several deep scratches in the body of the vehicle.

G18030697 GRPD 18:44:11 03/13/18 Runaway RTF

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a runaway. Officers later located the runaway and returned the runaway to their residence.

G18030698 GRPD 19:22:07 03/13/18 Civil Issues 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030699 GRPD 20:42:06 03/13/18 Follow-up 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH NFA

G18030700 GRPD 21:20:05 03/13/18 Traffic Offense INDIAN HILLS DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G18030701 GRPD 18:30:00 03/13/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030702 GRPD 21:14:45 03/13/18 Traffic Offense 1 COLLEGE WAY NFA

G18030703 GRPD 17:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch

G18030704 GRPD 18:48:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030705 GRPD 17:00:00 03/13/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030706 GRPD 21:30:00 03/13/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18030707 GRPD 17:00:00 03/13/18 Security Check NFA

G18030708 GRPD 23:37:16 03/13/18 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G18030709 GRPD 23:36:54 03/13/18 EMS NFA

G18030710 GRPD 00:00:55 03/14/18 Open Property NFA

G18030711 GRPD 00:00:00 03/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030712 GRPD 00:07:49 03/14/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers made contact with four individuals at Expedition Island. While speaking with the individuals, Officers learned one of the individuals was a juvenile. Officers issued the juvenile a citation for a curfew violation. Officers transported the juvenile to their residence and they were released to a parent.

G18030713 GRPD 00:25:02 03/14/18 Open Property NFA

G18030714 GRPD 00:33:41 03/14/18 Security Check NFA

G18030715 GRPD 00:00:00 03/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030716 GRPD 00:00:00 03/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030717 GRPD 02:45:57 03/14/18 Open Property NFA

G18030718 GRPD 03:13:52 03/14/18 Alarm

G18030719 GRPD 02:30:00 03/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030720 GRPD 01:00:00 03/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030721 GRPD 02:48:00 03/14/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030722 GRPD 01:00:00 03/14/18 Property Watch G18030723 GRPD 05:00:00 03/14/18 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded