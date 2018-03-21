Green River Police Blotter: March 20, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18031028
|GRPD
|08:54:58 03/20/18
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR & VERMONT CT
|NFA
|G18031029
|GRPD
|08:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031030
|GRPD
|08:00:01 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031031
|GRPD
|08:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031032
|GRPD
|09:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031033
|GRPD
|09:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031034
|GRPD
|07:00:00 03/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031035
|GRPD
|08:57:18 03/20/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18031036
|GRPD
|09:09:47 03/20/18
|Fraud
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST
|RTF
|Officers contacted an individual who reported an unauthorized out of state transaction to their
|checking account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18031037
|GRPD
|09:51:22 03/20/18
|Found Property
|905 BRIDGER DR
|Officers met with an employee at Smith’s Food and Drug Store, who turned in a found debit card.
|G18031038
|GRPD
|10:12:27 03/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031039
|GRPD
|11:13:20 03/20/18
|Follow-up
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WELLS FARGO BANK-GR
|G18031040
|GRPD
|11:42:49 03/20/18
|Parking Problem
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|G18031041
|GRPD
|11:59:57 03/20/18
|Fire
|NFA
|Officers, Green River Fire Department personnel and Castle Rock Ambulance Service personnel
|were dispatched to a citizen assist. A resident returned home from the hospital and needed
|assistance getting inside their residence.
|G18031042
|GRPD
|12:54:52 03/20/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031043
|GRPD
|12:53:55 03/20/18
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18031044
|GRPD
|13:04:21 03/20/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers are investigating a report of possible child abuse.
|G18031045
|GRPD
|13:16:34 03/20/18
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|G18031046
|GRPD
|13:34:50 03/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G18031047
|GRPD
|10:30:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031048
|GRPD
|11:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|G18031049
|GRPD
|12:39:00 03/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031050
|GRPD
|13:47:10 03/20/18
|Larceny
|1445 UINTA DR;MISSION AT CASTLE ROCK
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a possible theft. Officers met with the reporting party who stated
|their cellphone and some money was missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18031051
|GRPD
|14:45:30 03/20/18
|REDDI
|895 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18031052
|GRPD
|15:00:27 03/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031053
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G18031054
|GRPD
|15:40:02 03/20/18
|Traffic Stop
|200 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18031055
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031056
|GRPD
|15:57:57 03/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18031057
|GRPD
|16:19:10 03/20/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031058
|GRPD
|16:30:56 03/20/18
|Animal Calls
|LOGAN ST
|GOA
|G18031059
|GRPD
|16:39:18 03/20/18
|Civil Issues
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G18031060
|GRPD
|17:07:55 03/20/18
|Follow-up
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G18031061
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031062
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031063
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031064
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031065
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/20/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18031066
|GRPD
|19:36:56 03/20/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18031067
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031068
|GRPD
|18:30:00 03/20/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031069
|GRPD
|21:30:00 03/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031070
|GRPD
|22:34:39 03/20/18
|Animal Calls
|GRAND VIEW DR
|RTF
|Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers stood outside the residence the
|dog was reported to be and did not hear a dog barking. Officers contacted the resident, who was
|advised of the complaint.
|G18031071
|GRPD
|23:00:00 03/20/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18031072
|GRPD
|00:00:01 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031073
|GRPD
|00:00:01 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031074
|GRPD
|00:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031075
|GRPD
|00:47:24 03/21/18
|Field Contact
|1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK
|NFA
|G18031076
|GRPD
|01:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031077
|GRPD
|01:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031078
|GRPD
|02:30:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031079
|GRPD
|04:40:26 03/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G18031080
|GRPD
|05:00:00 03/21/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
