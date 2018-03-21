Latest

Green River Police Blotter: March 20, 2018

TOPICS:

March 21, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18031028 GRPD 08:54:58 03/20/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & VERMONT CT NFA
G18031029 GRPD 08:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031030 GRPD 08:00:01 03/20/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031031 GRPD 08:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031032 GRPD 09:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031033 GRPD 09:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031034 GRPD 07:00:00 03/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031035 GRPD 08:57:18 03/20/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18031036 GRPD 09:09:47 03/20/18 Fraud NEW HAMPSHIRE ST RTF
Officers contacted an individual who reported an unauthorized out of state transaction to their
checking account. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18031037 GRPD 09:51:22 03/20/18 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR
Officers met with an employee at Smith’s Food and Drug Store, who turned in a found debit card.
G18031038 GRPD 10:12:27 03/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031039 GRPD 11:13:20 03/20/18 Follow-up 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WELLS FARGO BANK-GR
G18031040 GRPD 11:42:49 03/20/18 Parking Problem E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G18031041 GRPD 11:59:57 03/20/18 Fire NFA
Officers, Green River Fire Department personnel and Castle Rock Ambulance Service personnel
were dispatched to a citizen assist. A resident returned home from the hospital and needed
assistance getting inside their residence.
G18031042 GRPD 12:54:52 03/20/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031043 GRPD 12:53:55 03/20/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18031044 GRPD 13:04:21 03/20/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers are investigating a report of possible child abuse.
G18031045 GRPD 13:16:34 03/20/18 Animal Calls COLORADO DR RTF
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
G18031046 GRPD 13:34:50 03/20/18 VIN Inspection TRAIL DR NFA
G18031047 GRPD 10:30:00 03/20/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031048 GRPD 11:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch
G18031049 GRPD 12:39:00 03/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031050 GRPD 13:47:10 03/20/18 Larceny 1445 UINTA DR;MISSION AT CASTLE ROCK RTF
Officers responded to a report of a possible theft. Officers met with the reporting party who stated
their cellphone and some money was missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18031051 GRPD 14:45:30 03/20/18 REDDI 895 UINTA DR NFA
G18031052 GRPD 15:00:27 03/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031053 GRPD 15:00:00 03/20/18 Extra Patrol HITCHING POST DR NFA
G18031054 GRPD 15:40:02 03/20/18 Traffic Stop 200 E TETON BLVD NFA
G18031055 GRPD 15:00:00 03/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031056 GRPD 15:57:57 03/20/18 VIN Inspection MADISON AVE NFA
G18031057 GRPD 16:19:10 03/20/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031058 GRPD 16:30:56 03/20/18 Animal Calls LOGAN ST GOA
G18031059 GRPD 16:39:18 03/20/18 Civil Issues CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18031060 GRPD 17:07:55 03/20/18 Follow-up MADISON AVE NFA
G18031061 GRPD 16:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031062 GRPD 17:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031063 GRPD 16:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031064 GRPD 16:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031065 GRPD 17:00:00 03/20/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18031066 GRPD 19:36:56 03/20/18 911 Calls NFA
G18031067 GRPD 17:00:00 03/20/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031068 GRPD 18:30:00 03/20/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031069 GRPD 21:30:00 03/20/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031070 GRPD 22:34:39 03/20/18 Animal Calls GRAND VIEW DR RTF
Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers stood outside the residence the
dog was reported to be and did not hear a dog barking. Officers contacted the resident, who was
advised of the complaint.
G18031071 GRPD 23:00:00 03/20/18 Extra Patrol
G18031072 GRPD 00:00:01 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031073 GRPD 00:00:01 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031074 GRPD 00:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031075 GRPD 00:47:24 03/21/18 Field Contact 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK NFA
G18031076 GRPD 01:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031077 GRPD 01:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031078 GRPD 02:30:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031079 GRPD 04:40:26 03/21/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & FAWN CIR NFA
G18031080 GRPD 05:00:00 03/21/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
