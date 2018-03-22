Green River Police Blotter: March 21, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18031081
|GRPD
|07:29:03 03/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|LOGAN ST & SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G18031082
|GRPD
|07:00:00 03/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031083
|GRPD
|08:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031084
|GRPD
|08:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031085
|GRPD
|08:00:01 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031086
|GRPD
|09:10:24 03/21/18
|Follow-up
|1400 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK MEDICAL CENTER
|NFA
|G18031087
|GRPD
|09:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031088
|GRPD
|09:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|G18031089
|GRPD
|10:01:04 03/21/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031090
|GRPD
|11:01:16 03/21/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031091
|GRPD
|11:11:25 03/21/18
|Fraud
|IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G18031092
|GRPD
|10:30:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031093
|GRPD
|11:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18031094
|GRPD
|12:56:30 03/21/18
|Property Damage
|200 E RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a report of a malicious
|mischief. The individual reported a window on their vehicle was damaged about two weeks ago,
|while parked and unoccupied. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18031095
|GRPD
|13:10:51 03/21/18
|Citizen Assist
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who had information about possible drug use.
|G18031096
|GRPD
|13:25:45 03/21/18
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18031097
|GRPD
|13:32:06 03/21/18
|Animal Calls
|SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR
|GOA
|G18031098
|GRPD
|13:43:11 03/21/18
|Information
|RTF
|Detectives were contacted by an individual, in reference to a report of a threatening statement
|they received from another individual.
|G18031099
|GRPD
|14:06:17 03/21/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18031100
|GRPD
|14:49:00 03/21/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18031101
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031102
|GRPD
|12:39:00 03/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031103
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18031104
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031105
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031106
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031107
|GRPD
|16:35:19 03/21/18
|Alarm
|125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WELLS FARGO ATM
|NFA
|Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers checked the area, construction was
|going on and everything appeared okay.
|G18031108
|GRPD
|16:51:08 03/21/18
|Animal Calls
|BOULDER DR
|NFA
|G18031109
|GRPD
|16:52:01 03/21/18
|Animal Calls
|BOULDER DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
|G18031110
|GRPD
|16:56:05 03/21/18
|Animal Calls
|SUNDANCE DR & SUNDANCE DR
|NFA
|G18031111
|GRPD
|17:11:05 03/21/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18031112
|GRPD
|17:19:34 03/21/18
|Animal Calls
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G18031113
|GRPD
|17:45:45 03/21/18
|Field Contact
|1 COLLEGE WAY; WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE
|NFA
|G18031114
|GRPD
|18:30:19 03/21/18
|REDDI
|WILKES DR
|GOA
|G18031115
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/21/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18031116
|GRPD
|18:30:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031117
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031118
|GRPD
|20:00:55 03/21/18
|Traffic Stop
|RIVER VIEW DR & ELM ST
|NFA
|G18031119
|GRPD
|20:11:25 03/21/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18031120
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/21/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031121
|GRPD
|22:25:10 03/21/18
|Property Damage
|COLORADO DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
|reported the window of their vehicle was damaged while parked in their driveway.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|G18031122
|GRPD
|22:30:26 03/21/18
|Domestic Violence
|G18031123
|GRPD
|00:00:00 03/22/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031124
|GRPD
|23:00:00 03/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18031125
|GRPD
|21:30:00 03/21/18
|Extra Patrol
|G18031126
|GRPD
|01:00:00 03/22/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031127
|GRPD
|02:30:00 03/22/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031128
|GRPD
|00:00:01 03/22/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031129
|GRPD
|01:00:00 03/22/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18031130
|GRPD
|05:00:00 03/22/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18031131
|GRPD
|05:08:33 03/22/18
|Open Property
|NFA
|Officers checked on an open door on a camper, everything appeared okay and the door was secured.
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
