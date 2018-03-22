Latest

Green River Police Blotter: March 21, 2018

TOPICS:

March 22, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18031081 GRPD 07:29:03 03/21/18 Traffic Stop LOGAN ST & SCHULTZ ST NFA
G18031082 GRPD 07:00:00 03/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031083 GRPD 08:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031084 GRPD 08:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031085 GRPD 08:00:01 03/21/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031086 GRPD 09:10:24 03/21/18 Follow-up 1400 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK MEDICAL CENTER NFA
G18031087 GRPD 09:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031088 GRPD 09:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch
G18031089 GRPD 10:01:04 03/21/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031090 GRPD 11:01:16 03/21/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031091 GRPD 11:11:25 03/21/18 Fraud IRONWOOD ST NFA
G18031092 GRPD 10:30:00 03/21/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031093 GRPD 11:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031094 GRPD 12:56:30 03/21/18 Property Damage 200 E RAILROAD AVE RTF
Officers met with an individual at the police department, in reference to a report of a malicious
mischief. The individual reported a window on their vehicle was damaged about two weeks ago,
 while parked and unoccupied. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18031095 GRPD 13:10:51 03/21/18 Citizen Assist RTF
Officers met with an individual who had information about possible drug use.
G18031096 GRPD 13:25:45 03/21/18 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031097 GRPD 13:32:06 03/21/18 Animal Calls SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR GOA
G18031098 GRPD 13:43:11 03/21/18 Information RTF
Detectives were contacted by an individual, in reference to a report of a threatening statement
they received from another individual.
G18031099 GRPD 14:06:17 03/21/18 911 Calls NFA
G18031100 GRPD 14:49:00 03/21/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18031101 GRPD 15:00:00 03/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031102 GRPD 12:39:00 03/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031103 GRPD 15:00:00 03/21/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031104 GRPD 16:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031105 GRPD 16:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031106 GRPD 16:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031107 GRPD 16:35:19 03/21/18 Alarm 125 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; WELLS FARGO ATM NFA
Officers were dispatched to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers checked the area, construction was
going on and everything appeared okay.
G18031108 GRPD 16:51:08 03/21/18 Animal Calls BOULDER DR NFA
G18031109 GRPD 16:52:01 03/21/18 Animal Calls BOULDER DR RTF
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint.
G18031110 GRPD 16:56:05 03/21/18 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR & SUNDANCE DR NFA
G18031111 GRPD 17:11:05 03/21/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18031112 GRPD 17:19:34 03/21/18 Animal Calls 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA
G18031113 GRPD 17:45:45 03/21/18 Field Contact 1 COLLEGE WAY; WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE NFA
G18031114 GRPD 18:30:19 03/21/18 REDDI WILKES DR GOA
G18031115 GRPD 17:00:00 03/21/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18031116 GRPD 18:30:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031117 GRPD 17:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031118 GRPD 20:00:55 03/21/18 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & ELM ST NFA
G18031119 GRPD 20:11:25 03/21/18 Juvenile NFA
G18031120 GRPD 17:00:00 03/21/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031121 GRPD 22:25:10 03/21/18 Property Damage COLORADO DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a malicious mischief. Officers met with the reporting party who
reported the window of their vehicle was damaged while parked in their driveway.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
G18031122 GRPD 22:30:26 03/21/18 Domestic Violence
G18031123 GRPD 00:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031124 GRPD 23:00:00 03/21/18 Extra Patrol
G18031125 GRPD 21:30:00 03/21/18 Extra Patrol
G18031126 GRPD 01:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031127 GRPD 02:30:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031128 GRPD 00:00:01 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031129 GRPD 01:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031130 GRPD 05:00:00 03/22/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18031131 GRPD 05:08:33 03/22/18 Open Property NFA
Officers checked on an open  door on a camper, everything appeared okay and the door was secured.
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Blotter: March 21, 2018"

Leave a Reply