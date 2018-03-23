Green River Police Blotter: March 22, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18031132 GRPD 08:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031133 GRPD 08:32:07 03/22/18 VIN Inspection E 5TH S NFA
G18031134 GRPD 08:33:11 03/22/18 Animal Calls BOULDER DR NFA
G18031135 GRPD 08:49:32 03/22/18 Accidents UPLAND WAY RBM
Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident. The driver in the vehicle advised they had pulled into a friend’s driveway and as they did so, they dropped something on the floor. While attempting to retrieve the item from the floor, they took their foot off of the brake and the vehicle crashed into the garage. There were no reported injuries as a result of the accident.
G18031136 GRPD 09:28:16 03/22/18 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR
G18031137 GRPD 09:51:23 03/22/18 Follow-up CLARK ST
G18031138 GRPD 09:59:43 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031139 GRPD 07:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031140 GRPD 09:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031141 GRPD 08:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031142 GRPD 09:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031143 GRPD 10:33:56 03/22/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18031144 GRPD 11:47:35 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031145 GRPD 12:00:42 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031146 GRPD 11:55:00 03/22/18 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA
G18031147 GRPD 12:00:05 03/22/18 Citizen Assist UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA
G18031148 GRPD 12:10:12 03/22/18 EMS NFA
G18031149 GRPD 12:17:15 03/22/18 Nuisance OKLAHOMA DR RTF
G18031150 GRPD 12:18:08 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18031151 GRPD 12:32:49 03/22/18 Parking Problem CROSSBOW DR NFA
G18031152 GRPD 12:40:42 03/22/18 VIN Inspection CUMORAH WAY NFA
G18031153 GRPD 12:46:41 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031154 GRPD 13:00:57 03/22/18 Animal Calls SOUTH CAROLINA DR RTF
G18031155 GRPD 12:39:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031156 GRPD 11:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch W RAILROAD AVE NFA
G18031157 GRPD 10:30:00 03/22/18 Property Watch VIRGINIA CIR UNF
G18031158 GRPD 14:04:46 03/22/18 Hit and Run UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR RTF
Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party said they were stopped in the
left hand, south bound lane of Uinta Drive at the intersection with Riverview Drive. As they were stopped, a red truck rear ended their vehicle. The driver of the red truck drove away without stopping or reporting the accident. Using information provided by witnesses, Officers were able to identify the vehicle involved in the hit and run and the driver of the hit and run vehicle. At this time, Officers have been unable to make contact with the driver of the vehicle.
G18031159 GRPD 14:25:07 03/22/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031160 GRPD 14:26:23 03/22/18 Civil Issues 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18031161 GRPD 14:36:24 03/22/18 Follow-up UINTA DR
G18031162 GRPD 14:36:16 03/22/18 Abandoned Vehic BRIDGER DR
G18031163 GRPD 14:58:13 03/22/18 VIN Inspection CALIFORNIA DR
G18031164 GRPD 15:16:32 03/22/18 Abuse
G18031165 GRPD 15:25:54 03/22/18 Alarm
G18031166 GRPD 15:37:52 03/22/18 911 Calls
G18031167 GRPD 15:46:02 03/22/18 Welfare Check
G18031168 GRPD 15:53:08 03/22/18 Suspicious UPLAND WAY & W TETON BLVD
G18031169 GRPD 15:59:04 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18031170 GRPD 15:49:31 03/22/18 EMS
G18031171 GRPD 15:52:07 03/22/18 Vandalism BRIDGER DR
G18031172 GRPD 16:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031173 GRPD 16:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031174 GRPD 15:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031175 GRPD 15:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18031176 GRPD 16:50:18 03/22/18 Follow-up APACHE AVE
G18031177 GRPD 17:11:12 03/22/18 Open Property
G18031178 GRPD 17:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031179 GRPD 17:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031180 GRPD 17:49:46 03/22/18 Threats/Haras 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18031181 GRPD 18:29:02 03/22/18 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY
G18031182 GRPD 19:13:27 03/22/18 VIN Inspection N RIVERBEND DR NFA
G18031183 GRPD 20:01:23 03/22/18 Suicidal NFA
G18031184 GRPD 17:00:00 03/22/18 Security Check NFA
G18031185 GRPD 18:30:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF
G18031186 GRPD 21:30:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol UNF
G18031187 GRPD 21:33:56 03/22/18 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA
G18031188 GRPD 23:48:09 03/22/18 Field Contact 840 HITCHING POST DR; TRONA VALLEY CREDIT UNION-GR NFA
G18031189 GRPD 23:57:20 03/22/18 Field Contact BUTTE ST & BRIDGER DR NFA
G18031190 GRPD 00:04:57 03/23/18 Alcohol Offense UINTA DR & MILLER ST RTF
Marco Flores, age 42, of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the incluence of alcohol.
G18031191 GRPD 00:55:19 03/23/18 EMS NFA
G18031192 GRPD 01:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031193 GRPD 02:16:57 03/23/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W RTF
G18031194 GRPD 01:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch
G18031195 GRPD 02:30:00 03/23/18 Property Watch
G18031196 GRPD 00:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch
G18031197 GRPD 23:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol G18031198 GRPD 00:00:01 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA
G18031199 GRPD 05:00:00 03/23/18 Security Check
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
