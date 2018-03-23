Green River Police Blotter: March 22, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

G18031132 GRPD 08:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031133 GRPD 08:32:07 03/22/18 VIN Inspection E 5TH S NFA

G18031134 GRPD 08:33:11 03/22/18 Animal Calls BOULDER DR NFA

G18031135 GRPD 08:49:32 03/22/18 Accidents UPLAND WAY RBM

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of an accident. The driver in the vehicle advised they had pulled into a friend’s driveway and as they did so, they dropped something on the floor. While attempting to retrieve the item from the floor, they took their foot off of the brake and the vehicle crashed into the garage. There were no reported injuries as a result of the accident.

G18031136 GRPD 09:28:16 03/22/18 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR

G18031137 GRPD 09:51:23 03/22/18 Follow-up CLARK ST

G18031138 GRPD 09:59:43 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031139 GRPD 07:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031140 GRPD 09:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031141 GRPD 08:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031142 GRPD 09:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031143 GRPD 10:33:56 03/22/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18031144 GRPD 11:47:35 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031145 GRPD 12:00:42 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031146 GRPD 11:55:00 03/22/18 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18031147 GRPD 12:00:05 03/22/18 Citizen Assist UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA

G18031148 GRPD 12:10:12 03/22/18 EMS NFA

G18031149 GRPD 12:17:15 03/22/18 Nuisance OKLAHOMA DR RTF

G18031150 GRPD 12:18:08 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G18031151 GRPD 12:32:49 03/22/18 Parking Problem CROSSBOW DR NFA

G18031152 GRPD 12:40:42 03/22/18 VIN Inspection CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18031153 GRPD 12:46:41 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031154 GRPD 13:00:57 03/22/18 Animal Calls SOUTH CAROLINA DR RTF

G18031155 GRPD 12:39:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031156 GRPD 11:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G18031157 GRPD 10:30:00 03/22/18 Property Watch VIRGINIA CIR UNF

G18031158 GRPD 14:04:46 03/22/18 Hit and Run UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR RTF

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of a hit and run. The reporting party said they were stopped in the

left hand, south bound lane of Uinta Drive at the intersection with Riverview Drive. As they were stopped, a red truck rear ended their vehicle. The driver of the red truck drove away without stopping or reporting the accident. Using information provided by witnesses, Officers were able to identify the vehicle involved in the hit and run and the driver of the hit and run vehicle. At this time, Officers have been unable to make contact with the driver of the vehicle.

G18031159 GRPD 14:25:07 03/22/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031160 GRPD 14:26:23 03/22/18 Civil Issues 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G18031161 GRPD 14:36:24 03/22/18 Follow-up UINTA DR

G18031162 GRPD 14:36:16 03/22/18 Abandoned Vehic BRIDGER DR

G18031163 GRPD 14:58:13 03/22/18 VIN Inspection CALIFORNIA DR

G18031164 GRPD 15:16:32 03/22/18 Abuse

G18031165 GRPD 15:25:54 03/22/18 Alarm

G18031166 GRPD 15:37:52 03/22/18 911 Calls

G18031167 GRPD 15:46:02 03/22/18 Welfare Check

G18031168 GRPD 15:53:08 03/22/18 Suspicious UPLAND WAY & W TETON BLVD

G18031169 GRPD 15:59:04 03/22/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031170 GRPD 15:49:31 03/22/18 EMS

G18031171 GRPD 15:52:07 03/22/18 Vandalism BRIDGER DR

G18031172 GRPD 16:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031173 GRPD 16:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031174 GRPD 15:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031175 GRPD 15:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031176 GRPD 16:50:18 03/22/18 Follow-up APACHE AVE

G18031177 GRPD 17:11:12 03/22/18 Open Property

G18031178 GRPD 17:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031179 GRPD 17:00:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031180 GRPD 17:49:46 03/22/18 Threats/Haras 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G18031181 GRPD 18:29:02 03/22/18 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY

G18031182 GRPD 19:13:27 03/22/18 VIN Inspection N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G18031183 GRPD 20:01:23 03/22/18 Suicidal NFA

G18031184 GRPD 17:00:00 03/22/18 Security Check NFA

G18031185 GRPD 18:30:00 03/22/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031186 GRPD 21:30:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18031187 GRPD 21:33:56 03/22/18 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G18031188 GRPD 23:48:09 03/22/18 Field Contact 840 HITCHING POST DR; TRONA VALLEY CREDIT UNION-GR NFA

G18031189 GRPD 23:57:20 03/22/18 Field Contact BUTTE ST & BRIDGER DR NFA

G18031190 GRPD 00:04:57 03/23/18 Alcohol Offense UINTA DR & MILLER ST RTF

Marco Flores, age 42, of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the incluence of alcohol.

G18031191 GRPD 00:55:19 03/23/18 EMS NFA

G18031192 GRPD 01:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031193 GRPD 02:16:57 03/23/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W RTF

G18031194 GRPD 01:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch

G18031195 GRPD 02:30:00 03/23/18 Property Watch

G18031196 GRPD 00:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch

G18031197 GRPD 23:00:00 03/22/18 Extra Patrol G18031198 GRPD 00:00:01 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031199 GRPD 05:00:00 03/23/18 Security Check

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded