Green River Police Blotter: March 23-25, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18031200 GRPD 06:54:09 03/23/18 EMS NFA

G18031201 GRPD 07:00:00 03/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031202 GRPD 08:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031203 GRPD 08:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031204 GRPD 08:33:45 03/23/18 EMS NFA

G18031205 GRPD 08:52:07 03/23/18 Animal Calls 200 E TETON BLVD; HORSE CORRAL-GREEN RIVER CITY RTF

Animal Control Officers received a call, in reference to a report of horses in two corrals possibly not

being fed or cared for properly.

G18031206 GRPD 09:26:57 03/23/18 VIN Inspection JUNIPER ST NFA

G18031207 GRPD 09:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031208 GRPD 09:39:33 03/23/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD; GREEN RIVER ANIMAL CONTROL NFA

G18031209 GRPD 09:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031210 GRPD 10:30:00 03/23/18 Property Watch

G18031211 GRPD 11:00:54 03/23/18 Information APACHE AVE NFA

G18031212 GRPD 11:14:27 03/23/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF

Officers responded to a report of a verbal threats.

G18031213 GRPD 11:21:59 03/23/18 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G18031214 GRPD 11:55:52 03/23/18 EMS NFA

G18031215 GRPD 11:58:47 03/23/18 VIN Inspection ALABAMA DR NFA

G18031216 GRPD 12:14:27 03/23/18 Threats/Harass RTF

Officers responded to a report of possible threats. Officers completed a report regarding the

incident.

G18031217 GRPD 11:03:16 03/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031218 GRPD 11:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031219 GRPD 12:35:05 03/23/18 VIN Inspection RIDGE CROSSING NFA

G18031220 GRPD 12:39:00 03/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031221 GRPD 12:47:29 03/23/18 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling through the

parking lot, when another vehicle turned out and left a parking lot and collided with the vehicle. No

injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18031222 GRPD 12:59:43 03/23/18 Abandoned Vehicle HILLCREST WAY & TRONA DR RTF

G18031223 GRPD 13:56:13 03/23/18 VIN Inspection LOGAN ST NFA

G18031224 GRPD 14:22:44 03/23/18 VIN Inspection E TETON BLVD NFA

G18031225 GRPD 15:40:16 03/23/18 Civil Issues HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18031226 GRPD 16:08:05 03/23/18 Warrant 140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION AND PAROLE-GR RTF

G18031227 GRPD 16:22:07 03/23/18 Animal Calls ADAMS ST NFA

G18031228 GRPD 16:44:51 03/23/18 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031229 GRPD 16:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031230 GRPD 16:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031231 GRPD 15:00:00 03/23/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18031232 GRPD 15:00:00 03/23/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18031233 GRPD 17:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031234 GRPD 17:00:00 03/23/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031235 GRPD 18:02:44 03/23/18 Traffic Offense ARIZONA ST NFA

G18031236 GRPD 18:30:00 03/23/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031237 GRPD 18:52:00 03/23/18 Disturbance ARKANSAS DR NFA

G18031238 GRPD 17:00:00 03/23/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18031239 GRPD 19:44:57 03/23/18 Juvenile RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers contacted the juvenile who was

subsequently picked up from their guardian.

G18031240 GRPD 20:39:41 03/23/18 Civil Issues N 1ST W NFA

G18031241 GRPD 21:30:00 03/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031242 GRPD 21:40:35 03/23/18 Suicidal RTF

G18031243 GRPD 23:00:00 03/23/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031244 GRPD 23:54:49 03/23/18 Field Contact ALEXANDRA CIR & PALMER CT NFA

G18031245 GRPD 00:02:28 03/24/18 Security Check 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G18031246 GRPD 00:07:31 03/24/18 REDDI 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS – GREEN RIVER NFA

G18031247 GRPD 00:15:00 03/24/18 Juvenile NFA

G18031248 GRPD 00:29:24 03/24/18 Suspicious 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; MAST LOUNGE NFA

G18031249 GRPD 01:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031250 GRPD 00:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031251 GRPD 01:26:05 03/24/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G18031252 GRPD 01:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031253 GRPD 02:18:30 03/24/18 Suspicious MONROE AVE NFA

G18031254 GRPD 02:30:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031255 GRPD 00:00:01 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031256 GRPD 03:04:36 03/24/18 Field Contact W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W NFA

G18031257 GRPD 03:18:55 03/24/18 Juvenile RTF

Officers contacted individuals at the park after hours. One of the individuals was identified as a

14 year old female of Green River, who was issued a citation for curfew and released to her parent.

G18031258 GRPD 05:00:00 03/24/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E

G18031259 GRPD 08:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031260 GRPD 07:00:00 03/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031261 GRPD 08:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031262 GRPD 11:57:25 03/24/18 VIN Inspection PARK VIEW DR NFA

G18031263 GRPD 12:19:40 03/24/18 Animal Calls ADAMS ST NFA

G18031264 GRPD 12:28:35 03/24/18 Traffic Stop CALIFORNIA DR & E TETON BLVD NFA

G18031265 GRPD 10:30:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031266 GRPD 11:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031267 GRPD 09:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031268 GRPD 09:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031269 GRPD 12:39:00 03/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031270 GRPD 15:00:00 03/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031271 GRPD 16:29:31 03/24/18 EMS NFA

G18031272 GRPD 16:54:34 03/24/18 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18031273 GRPD 17:09:27 03/24/18 Animal Calls 1615 HITCHING POST DR

G18031274 GRPD 16:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031275 GRPD 15:00:00 03/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031276 GRPD 17:33:26 03/24/18 Animal Calls 1410 UINTA DR; CLEARVIEW BOWLING CENTER NFA

G18031277 GRPD 17:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031278 GRPD 17:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031279 GRPD 16:00:00 03/24/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031280 GRPD 19:56:32 03/24/18 Traffic Stop 225 E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G18031281 GRPD 17:00:00 03/24/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18031282 GRPD 20:29:40 03/24/18 Suspicious CHURCH VIEW DR NFA

G18031283 GRPD 18:30:00 03/24/18 Property Watch

G18031284 GRPD 23:00:00 03/24/18 Extra Patrol

G18031285 GRPD 23:27:02 03/24/18 Open Property NFA

Officers checked on an unsecured property. The property appeared okay and was secured.

G18031286 GRPD 23:54:35 03/24/18 Field Contact 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G18031287 GRPD 23:59:07 03/24/18 Field Contact 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G18031288 GRPD 00:00:01 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031289 GRPD 21:30:00 03/24/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031290 GRPD 00:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031291 GRPD 00:14:06 03/25/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA

G18031292 GRPD 00:35:44 03/25/18 Field Contact 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; SHOOTING RANGE NFA

G18031293 GRPD 00:50:54 03/25/18 Larceny 59 UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report an individual took product form the store without paying for it.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

G18031294 GRPD 01:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031295 GRPD 01:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031296 GRPD 02:30:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031297 GRPD 05:00:00 03/25/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18031298 GRPD 07:08:18 03/25/18 Alcohol Offense 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Pamela Collings, age 37 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs

or alcohol, driving while under suspension and per an active Sweetwater County Warrant for failure

to pay on an original charge of driving without an interlock device.

G18031299 GRPD 07:00:00 03/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031300 GRPD 08:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031301 GRPD 08:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031302 GRPD 09:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031303 GRPD 09:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031304 GRPD 10:50:40 03/25/18 Threats/Harass RTF

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of threats over social media. Officers

completed a report regarding the incident.

G18031305 GRPD 12:19:46 03/25/18 Animal Calls E 2ND N NFA

G18031306 GRPD 10:30:00 03/25/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031307 GRPD 11:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031308 GRPD 14:09:50 03/25/18 Animal Calls 475 S 2ND E NFA

G18031309 GRPD 14:26:55 03/25/18 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G18031310 GRPD 14:45:39 03/25/18 Alarm 900 HITCHING POST DR; IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC NFA

G18031311 GRPD 14:35:22 03/25/18 Found Property 351 ASTLE AVE; GAME AND FISH RTF

Officers received a report of a bicycle found on the boardwalk behind the Game and Fish building.

The bicycle was located and taken to the police department as found property.

G18031312 GRPD 15:00:00 03/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031313 GRPD 15:50:29 03/25/18 EMS NFA

G18031314 GRPD 12:39:00 03/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031315 GRPD 16:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031316 GRPD 15:00:00 03/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031317 GRPD 16:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031318 GRPD 17:20:05 03/25/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18031319 GRPD 17:48:14 03/25/18 Civil Issues WILKES DR NFA

G18031320 GRPD 17:00:00 03/25/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18031321 GRPD 21:30:00 03/25/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18031322 GRPD 18:30:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031323 GRPD 17:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch UNF

G18031324 GRPD 17:00:00 03/25/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031325 GRPD 23:00:00 03/25/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18031326 GRPD 01:00:00 03/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031327 GRPD 00:00:00 03/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031328 GRPD 01:00:00 03/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031329 GRPD 00:00:01 03/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031330 GRPD 02:10:41 03/26/18 Information W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 7TH W NFA

G18031331 GRPD 02:30:00 03/26/18 Property Watch NFA

G18031332 GRPD 05:00:00 03/26/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18031333 GRPD 05:50:37 03/26/18 EMS NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow