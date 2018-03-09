Latest

Green River Police Blotter: March 8, 2018

TOPICS:

March 9, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18030374 GRPD 07:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030375 GRPD 08:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030376 GRPD 08:32:26 03/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030377 GRPD 08:48:57 03/08/18 Scam CROSSBOW DR NFA
Officers met with an individual who received a text message they believed to be a scam. The
individual provided a text response with their cell phone number and address after being advised
not to. The individual was shown how to block the individual trying to contact them.
G18030378 GRPD 08:54:18 03/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18030379 GRPD 09:48:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030380 GRPD 10:29:38 03/08/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G18030381 GRPD 10:38:35 03/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030382 GRPD 08:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030383 GRPD 09:30:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030384 GRPD 11:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030385 GRPD 11:09:16 03/08/18 Paper Service N 1ST E NFA
G18030386 GRPD 11:15:19 03/08/18 Animal Calls MORAN DR & E TETON BLVD NFA
G18030387 GRPD 12:45:53 03/08/18 Suspicious 1055 W TETON BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL NFA
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street near the playground.
Offices contacted the occupant of the vehicle, who was inspecting houses across the street from
the school.
G18030388 GRPD 13:06:13 03/08/18 Welfare Check NFA
G18030389 GRPD 13:11:29 03/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18030390 GRPD 13:40:10 03/08/18 Juvenile NFA
G18030391 GRPD 14:03:33 03/08/18 Information RTF
Detectives are investigating information received, in reference to possible sexual abuse of a minor.
G18030392 GRPD 14:05:12 03/08/18 Information RTF
Detectives are investigating information received, in reference to possible sexual abuse of a minor.
G18030393 GRPD 14:10:56 03/08/18 Agency Assist HACKBERRY ST NFA
G18030394 GRPD 13:50:29 03/08/18 Trespassing E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030395 GRPD 14:09:35 03/08/18 VIN Inspection EVANS DR NFA
G18030396 GRPD 14:42:53 03/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030397 GRPD 15:23:51 03/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030398 GRPD 15:39:09 03/08/18 911 Calls NFA
G18030399 GRPD 16:05:30 03/08/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030400 GRPD 16:13:50 03/08/18 Paper Service N 1ST E NFA
G18030401 GRPD 16:14:32 03/08/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18030402 GRPD 15:47:36 03/08/18 Suspicious MAPLE CIR & IRONWOOD ST NFA
G18030403 GRPD 17:05:03 03/08/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G18030404 GRPD 17:04:54 03/08/18 VIN Inspection KENTUCKY ST NFA
G18030405 GRPD 15:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030406 GRPD 15:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030407 GRPD 16:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030408 GRPD 16:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch UNF
G18030409 GRPD 17:26:33 03/08/18 Threats/Harass NFA
Officers responded to a report of an incident of harassment. Officers contacted the involved parties
and completed a report regarding the incident.
G18030410 GRPD 17:29:00 03/08/18 Larceny BRAMWELL ST RTF
Officers met with an individual who reported a teenaged juvenile at the residence stole money from
 their wallet. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the
 Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
G18030411 GRPD 17:50:00 03/08/18 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA
G18030412 GRPD 17:00:00 03/08/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18030413 GRPD 17:48:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030414 GRPD 15:00:00 03/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18030415 GRPD 20:20:33 03/08/18 Juvenile NFA
G18030416 GRPD 17:30:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030417 GRPD 21:30:00 03/08/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18030418 GRPD 21:50:50 03/08/18 Animal Calls DOE DR NFA
G18030419 GRPD 00:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030420 GRPD 23:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030421 GRPD 01:20:10 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030422 GRPD 01:23:00 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030423 GRPD 01:25:02 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030424 GRPD 01:30:36 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030425 GRPD 01:34:23 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030426 GRPD 00:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030427 GRPD 01:30:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030428 GRPD 23:00:00 03/08/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030429 GRPD 01:51:49 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030430 GRPD 01:48:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA
G18030431 GRPD 01:58:14 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030432 GRPD 02:06:06 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030433 GRPD 02:13:52 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030434 GRPD 02:14:53 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030435 GRPD 02:19:02 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030436 GRPD 02:27:36 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030437 GRPD 02:35:33 03/09/18 Open Property NFA
Officers checked on a property after hours and found an unlocked door. Officers checked the
property that appeared okay. A responsible party for the property was contacted and responded
 to the address.
G18030438 GRPD 05:00:00 03/09/18 Security Check NFA
G18030439 GRPD 04:59:12 03/09/18 EMS
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Blotter: March 8, 2018"

Leave a Reply