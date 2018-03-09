Green River Police Blotter: March 8, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
|until and unless proven guilty.
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18030374
|GRPD
|07:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030375
|GRPD
|08:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030376
|GRPD
|08:32:26 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030377
|GRPD
|08:48:57 03/08/18
|Scam
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|Officers met with an individual who received a text message they believed to be a scam. The
|individual provided a text response with their cell phone number and address after being advised
|not to. The individual was shown how to block the individual trying to contact them.
|G18030378
|GRPD
|08:54:18 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18030379
|GRPD
|09:48:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030380
|GRPD
|10:29:38 03/08/18
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18030381
|GRPD
|10:38:35 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030382
|GRPD
|08:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030383
|GRPD
|09:30:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030384
|GRPD
|11:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030385
|GRPD
|11:09:16 03/08/18
|Paper Service
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18030386
|GRPD
|11:15:19 03/08/18
|Animal Calls
|MORAN DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G18030387
|GRPD
|12:45:53 03/08/18
|Suspicious
|1055 W TETON BLVD; TRUMAN SCHOOL
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street near the playground.
|Offices contacted the occupant of the vehicle, who was inspecting houses across the street from
|the school.
|G18030388
|GRPD
|13:06:13 03/08/18
|Welfare Check
|NFA
|G18030389
|GRPD
|13:11:29 03/08/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18030390
|GRPD
|13:40:10 03/08/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18030391
|GRPD
|14:03:33 03/08/18
|Information
|RTF
|Detectives are investigating information received, in reference to possible sexual abuse of a minor.
|G18030392
|GRPD
|14:05:12 03/08/18
|Information
|RTF
|Detectives are investigating information received, in reference to possible sexual abuse of a minor.
|G18030393
|GRPD
|14:10:56 03/08/18
|Agency Assist
|HACKBERRY ST
|NFA
|G18030394
|GRPD
|13:50:29 03/08/18
|Trespassing
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030395
|GRPD
|14:09:35 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|EVANS DR
|NFA
|G18030396
|GRPD
|14:42:53 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030397
|GRPD
|15:23:51 03/08/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030398
|GRPD
|15:39:09 03/08/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18030399
|GRPD
|16:05:30 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030400
|GRPD
|16:13:50 03/08/18
|Paper Service
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18030401
|GRPD
|16:14:32 03/08/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18030402
|GRPD
|15:47:36 03/08/18
|Suspicious
|MAPLE CIR & IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G18030403
|GRPD
|17:05:03 03/08/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|G18030404
|GRPD
|17:04:54 03/08/18
|VIN Inspection
|KENTUCKY ST
|NFA
|G18030405
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030406
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030407
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030408
|GRPD
|16:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18030409
|GRPD
|17:26:33 03/08/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of an incident of harassment. Officers contacted the involved parties
|and completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18030410
|GRPD
|17:29:00 03/08/18
|Larceny
|BRAMWELL ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported a teenaged juvenile at the residence stole money from
|their wallet. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the
|Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.
|G18030411
|GRPD
|17:50:00 03/08/18
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G18030412
|GRPD
|17:00:00 03/08/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18030413
|GRPD
|17:48:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030414
|GRPD
|15:00:00 03/08/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18030415
|GRPD
|20:20:33 03/08/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18030416
|GRPD
|17:30:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030417
|GRPD
|21:30:00 03/08/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18030418
|GRPD
|21:50:50 03/08/18
|Animal Calls
|DOE DR
|NFA
|G18030419
|GRPD
|00:00:00 03/09/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030420
|GRPD
|23:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030421
|GRPD
|01:20:10 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030422
|GRPD
|01:23:00 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030423
|GRPD
|01:25:02 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030424
|GRPD
|01:30:36 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030425
|GRPD
|01:34:23 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030426
|GRPD
|00:00:00 03/09/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030427
|GRPD
|01:30:00 03/09/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030428
|GRPD
|23:00:00 03/08/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030429
|GRPD
|01:51:49 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030430
|GRPD
|01:48:00 03/09/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18030431
|GRPD
|01:58:14 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030432
|GRPD
|02:06:06 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030433
|GRPD
|02:13:52 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030434
|GRPD
|02:14:53 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030435
|GRPD
|02:19:02 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030436
|GRPD
|02:27:36 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030437
|GRPD
|02:35:33 03/09/18
|Open Property
|NFA
|Officers checked on a property after hours and found an unlocked door. Officers checked the
|property that appeared okay. A responsible party for the property was contacted and responded
|to the address.
|G18030438
|GRPD
|05:00:00 03/09/18
|Security Check
|NFA
|G18030439
|GRPD
|04:59:12 03/09/18
|EMS
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
