Green River Police Blotter: March 9-11, 2018

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18030440 GRPD 08:13:21 03/09/18 Alarm 1825 ALABAMA DR NFA

G18030441 GRPD 08:20:34 03/09/18 EMS NFA

G18030442 GRPD 08:51:48 03/09/18 911 Calls NFA

G18030443 GRPD 08:59:42 03/09/18 VIN Inspection RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G18030444 GRPD 07:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030445 GRPD 08:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030446 GRPD 09:43:01 03/09/18 Animal Calls VERMONT CT NFA

G18030447 GRPD 09:46:11 03/09/18 Welfare Check NFA

G18030448 GRPD 09:47:43 03/09/18 Citizen Assist 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030449 GRPD 09:57:24 03/09/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030450 GRPD 10:31:45 03/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18030451 GRPD 09:48:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030452 GRPD 11:22:17 03/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18030453 GRPD 11:21:15 03/09/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030454 GRPD 11:35:13 03/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030455 GRPD 08:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030456 GRPD 07:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030457 GRPD 09:30:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030458 GRPD 11:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030459 GRPD 12:58:43 03/09/18 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030460 GRPD 13:03:03 03/09/18 Animal Calls 800 HOMESTEAD DR; GREEN RIVER BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH NFA

G18030461 GRPD 13:26:07 03/09/18 Civil Issues INDIANA CT NFA

G18030462 GRPD 13:33:43 03/09/18 911 Calls RTF

Officers were dispatched to a report of a juvenile damaging items in a residence. Officers investigated

the incident and contacted the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office regarding the incident. A 12

year old male of Green River, was arrested for property destruction.

G18030463 GRPD 13:58:39 03/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030464 GRPD 14:13:32 03/09/18 Abandoned Vehicle FIR ST & CEDAR ST RTF

G18030465 GRPD 13:38:46 03/09/18 VIN Inspection NFA

G18030466 GRPD 16:01:03 03/09/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA

G18030467 GRPD 16:05:24 03/09/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030468 GRPD 16:02:37 03/09/18 911 Calls NFA

G18030469 GRPD 16:30:09 03/09/18 Hit and Run 400 UINTA DR; ACE HARDWARE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. It was reported an unknown vehicle

collided with a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

G18030470 GRPD 16:46:42 03/09/18 Crime Stoppers 140 COMMERCE DR; PROBATION AND PAROLE-GR NFA

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers.

G18030471 GRPD 17:24:12 03/09/18 Traffic Control MM91 I 80 WB

G18030472 GRPD 17:32:04 03/09/18 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & E 2ND S NFA

G18030473 GRPD 17:59:43 03/09/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030474 GRPD 17:00:00 03/09/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030475 GRPD 15:00:00 03/09/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030476 GRPD 17:48:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030477 GRPD 17:30:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030478 GRPD 15:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030479 GRPD 15:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030480 GRPD 16:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030481 GRPD 16:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030482 GRPD 20:22:06 03/09/18 Citizen Assist 10 SHOSHONE AVE; BANK OF THE WEST-GREEN RIVER RTF

Officers met with a individuals who found a utility junction box open and tools. The company was

contacted and the tools were taken to the police department and subsequently been returned to

an employee.

G18030483 GRPD 21:30:00 03/09/18 Extra Patrol

G18030484 GRPD 23:07:43 03/09/18 EMS NFA

G18030485 GRPD 23:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030486 GRPD 23:00:00 03/09/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030487 GRPD 00:03:18 03/10/18 Alcohol Offense E TETON BLVD & SCOTTS BOTTOM RD RTF

Dylan Smith, age 20 of Green River, was arrested for open container and underage consumption.

G18030488 GRPD 00:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030489 GRPD 02:12:00 03/10/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G18030490 GRPD 02:18:16 03/10/18 Security Check NFA

G18030491 GRPD 02:27:41 03/10/18 Security Check NFA

G18030492 GRPD 01:30:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030493 GRPD 00:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030494 GRPD 01:48:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030495 GRPD 04:28:48 03/10/18 Security Check NFA

G18030496 GRPD 05:00:00 03/10/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030497 GRPD 07:33:59 03/10/18 Traffic Stop 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G18030498 GRPD 07:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030499 GRPD 08:22:29 03/10/18 Suspicious 1795 BRIDGER DR

G18030500 GRPD 08:36:39 03/10/18 Civil Issues INDIANA CT

G18030501 GRPD 08:39:32 03/10/18 EMS NFA

G18030502 GRPD 07:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030503 GRPD 09:45:40 03/10/18 Crime Stoppers 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers.

G18030504 GRPD 09:49:35 03/10/18 Crime Stoppers CROSSBOW DR

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers.

G18030505 GRPD 08:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030506 GRPD 09:30:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030507 GRPD 09:56:52 03/10/18 Field Contact E 2ND N & N 2ND E NFA

G18030508 GRPD 10:08:10 03/10/18 VIN Inspection E TETON BLVD

G18030509 GRPD 10:31:52 03/10/18 VIN Inspection E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030510 GRPD 09:48:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030511 GRPD 09:11:42 03/10/18 Escort

G18030512 GRPD 11:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030513 GRPD 12:02:39 03/10/18 Agency Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR

G18030514 GRPD 12:06:16 03/10/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18030515 GRPD 12:24:31 03/10/18 Traffic Stop LOG CABIN LN & HOMESTEAD DR NFA

G18030516 GRPD 12:11:35 03/10/18 VIN Inspection E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18030517 GRPD 12:38:47 03/10/18 Traffic Stop 1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG BRIDGER NFA

G18030518 GRPD 08:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030519 GRPD 13:21:44 03/10/18 Animal Calls S CENTER ST NFA

G18030520 GRPD 13:49:18 03/10/18 Animal Calls 1775 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER REC CENTER

G18030521 GRPD 15:44:12 03/10/18 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL RBM

Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle pulled out of a parking place,

attempted to turn right and the back passenger door scraped against the front driver side corner of

the occupied vehicle next to it. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

G18030522 GRPD 15:00:00 03/10/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030523 GRPD 16:22:03 03/10/18 Animal Calls S RIVERBEND DR RTF

Animal Control Officers posted a notice at a residence following a barking dog complaint. Animal

Control Officers later followed up with the resident regarding the complaint. The reporting party

and owner of the dogs exchanged information so they could resolve the issue if it were to occur again.

G18030524 GRPD 16:24:17 03/10/18 Citizen Assist WILSON ST NFA

G18030525 GRPD 17:16:11 03/10/18 Animal Calls 1 PLEASANT WAY; PLEASANT CONSTRUCTION

G18030526 GRPD 17:22:11 03/10/18 Juvenile

G18030527 GRPD 15:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030528 GRPD 17:30:00 03/10/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030529 GRPD 15:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030530 GRPD 16:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030531 GRPD 16:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030532 GRPD 17:47:00 03/10/18 Traffic Offense UINTA DR & JENSEN ST

G18030533 GRPD 17:00:00 03/10/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030534 GRPD 17:48:00 03/10/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030535 GRPD 20:51:22 03/10/18 EMS RTF

G18030536 GRPD 21:45:26 03/10/18 Domestic Violence RTF

Officers contacted an individual who reported their separated spouse has been trying to contact

them and they did not want to have contact with them at the time.

G18030537 GRPD 21:50:33 03/10/18 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA

G18030538 GRPD 22:33:27 03/10/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E 4TH S NFA

G18030539 GRPD 21:30:00 03/10/18 Extra Patrol

G18030540 GRPD 23:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030541 GRPD 23:41:10 03/10/18 Disturbance BRIDGER DR NFA

Officers responded to a report of a noise complaint, in regard to loud music, yelling and slamming

doors from the residence. Officers contacted the residents who were given a warning for disturbing the

peace.

G18030542 GRPD 23:00:00 03/10/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030543 GRPD 00:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030544 GRPD 00:31:23 03/11/18 Alarm BAILEY CT NFA

G18030545 GRPD 01:45:01 03/11/18 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18030546 GRPD 01:59:46 03/11/18 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA

G18030547 GRPD 00:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030548 GRPD 03:22:14 03/11/18 Trespassing 200 E RAILROAD AVE; UPRR DEPOT NFA

G18030549 GRPD 00:00:00 03/11/18 Extra Patrol

G18030550 GRPD 05:00:00 03/11/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030551 GRPD 01:48:00 03/11/18 Property Watch

G18030552 GRPD 01:30:00 03/11/18 Property Watch

G18030553 GRPD 06:29:10 03/11/18 Civil Issues COLLIER CIR NFA

G18030554 GRPD 08:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030555 GRPD 08:19:23 03/11/18 Field Contact 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G18030556 GRPD 08:14:31 03/11/18 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA

G18030557 GRPD 09:10:15 03/11/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD

G18030558 GRPD 09:39:04 03/11/18 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD

G18030559 GRPD 09:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030560 GRPD 10:26:49 03/11/18 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S CENTER ST NFA

G18030561 GRPD 09:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030562 GRPD 10:30:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030563 GRPD 11:40:35 03/11/18 Scam POWELL ST RTF

Officers met with a resident, in reference to a report of a fraud. The reporting party reported

receiving a notification their account was banned. The resident contacted what they thought was

customer service on line and was scammed out of digital currency. Officers completed a report.

regarding the incident.

G18030564 GRPD 12:03:52 03/11/18 Accidents MM91 I 80 WB NFA

G18030565 GRPD 08:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030566 GRPD 10:48:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030567 GRPD 12:38:28 03/11/18 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR

G18030568 GRPD 13:18:23 03/11/18 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G18030569 GRPD 13:40:24 03/11/18 Warrant POWELL ST RTF

Gregory Jakubowski, age 42 of Green River, was arrested per an active Park County District Court

Warrant for child support.

G18030570 GRPD 11:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030571 GRPD 15:20:02 03/11/18 Civil Issues BRAMWELL ST

G18030572 GRPD 15:17:29 03/11/18 Threats/Harass

G18030573 GRPD 15:52:26 03/11/18 EMS RTF

G18030574 GRPD 16:33:12 03/11/18 Alarm 1105 BRIDGER DR; SHOPKO

G18030575 GRPD 16:40:44 03/11/18 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD

G18030576 GRPD 16:56:37 03/11/18 Animal Calls E RAILROAD AVE

G18030577 GRPD 17:50:33 03/11/18 Field Contact RIVER VIEW DR

G18030578 GRPD 18:01:13 03/11/18 Follow-up S 4TH W

G18030579 GRPD 15:00:00 03/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030580 GRPD 18:18:51 03/11/18 Follow-up S 5TH W

G18030581 GRPD 18:25:18 03/11/18 Larceny UINTA DR NFA

G18030582 GRPD 16:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030583 GRPD 16:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030584 GRPD 17:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030585 GRPD 17:00:00 03/11/18 Property Watch UNF

G18030586 GRPD 17:00:00 03/11/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030587 GRPD 19:27:03 03/11/18 Suspicious 61 N 2ND E; BEACH COMBERS NFA

Officers responded to a report of two individuals walking around the building. Officers checked the

area and were unable to locate the described individuals.

G18030588 GRPD 19:27:02 03/11/18 911 Calls NFA

G18030589 GRPD 20:09:12 03/11/18 Suspicious LOMBARD ST NFA

G18030590 GRPD 20:43:25 03/11/18 EMS NFA

G18030591 GRPD 21:30:00 03/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18030592 GRPD 18:48:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030593 GRPD 18:30:00 03/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030594 GRPD 22:56:39 03/11/18 Suicidal RTF

G18030595 GRPD 00:00:00 03/12/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030596 GRPD 00:00:00 03/12/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030597 GRPD 01:00:00 03/12/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030598 GRPD 01:00:00 03/12/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030599 GRPD 02:30:00 03/12/18 Property Watch NFA

G18030600 GRPD 02:48:00 03/12/18 Property Watch

G18030601 GRPD 05:00:00 03/12/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G18030602 GRPD 05:29:54 03/12/18 911 Calls NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow