Green River Police Blotter: May 14, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G18050502
|GRPD
|08:00:00 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050503
|GRPD
|08:00:00 05/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18050504
|GRPD
|07:00:00 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050505
|GRPD
|08:14:04 05/14/18
|Traffic Stop
|EVANS ST & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G18050506
|GRPD
|08:47:52 05/14/18
|Traffic Stop
|W 2ND N & N 1ST W
|NFA
|G18050507
|GRPD
|08:48:59 05/14/18
|Follow-up
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18050508
|GRPD
|08:59:43 05/14/18
|Traffic Stop
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G18050509
|GRPD
|10:58:14 05/14/18
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18050510
|GRPD
|11:08:49 05/14/18
|EMS
|NFA
|G18050511
|GRPD
|11:07:00 05/14/18
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR;PROBATION
|RTF
|Officers responded to the Green River Adult Probation and Parole Office for an agency assist. At
|the office, officers contacted Pamela Brewer, age 42 of Green River, who was arrested per an
|arrest and hold order for a probation violation on an original charge of property destruction and
|defacement.
|G18050512
|GRPD
|10:55:55 05/14/18
|Animal Calls
|HOMESTEAD DR; PIONEER PARK
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers received a dog at large call.
|G18050513
|GRPD
|11:53:23 05/14/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18050514
|GRPD
|11:49:48 05/14/18
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD
|NFA
|G18050515
|GRPD
|12:05:20 05/14/18
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18050516
|GRPD
|12:04:27 05/14/18
|Escort
|NFA
|G18050517
|GRPD
|11:53:50 05/14/18
|Missing Person
|NFA
|G18050518
|GRPD
|12:39:07 05/14/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18050519
|GRPD
|13:01:02 05/14/18
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G18050520
|GRPD
|13:25:26 05/14/18
|Juvenile-SRO
|RTF
|Officers received information about a juvenile problem and the incident is under investigation.
|G18050521
|GRPD
|14:04:42 05/14/18
|VIN Inspection
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G18050522
|GRPD
|14:27:08 05/14/18
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G18050523
|GRPD
|13:41:28 05/14/18
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G18050524
|GRPD
|14:39:18 05/14/18
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A
|NFA
|G18050525
|GRPD
|14:48:15 05/14/18
|Suicidal
|NFA
|G18050526
|GRPD
|14:50:25 05/14/18
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G18050527
|GRPD
|14:59:28 05/14/18
|Domestic Violence
|RTF
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual
|at the address. While at the address, officers were advised of a domestic dispute that occurred earlier
|which lead to physical contact. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report
|regarding the incident, which was turned over to the County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G18050528
|GRPD
|14:51:00 05/14/18
|VIN Inspection
|HILLSIDE DR
|NFA
|G18050529
|GRPD
|14:55:18 05/14/18
|Welfare Check
|RTF
|Officers responded to an unattended death.
|G18050530
|GRPD
|15:28:06 05/14/18
|Suspicious
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G18050531
|GRPD
|15:29:40 05/14/18
|Traffic Offense
|IRONWOOD ST & PECAN DR
|NFA
|G18050532
|GRPD
|17:26:00 05/14/18
|Suspicious
|350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER
|NFA
|G18050533
|GRPD
|18:00:28 05/14/18
|Civil Issues
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G18050534
|GRPD
|18:21:34 05/14/18
|VIN Inspection
|GREASEWOOD ST
|NFA
|G18050535
|GRPD
|18:34:07 05/14/18
|Animal Calls
|JUNIPER ST
|NFA
|G18050536
|GRPD
|16:00:00 05/14/18
|Property Watch
|NFA
|G18050537
|GRPD
|19:30:12 05/14/18
|Open Property
|NFA
|G18050538
|GRPD
|16:00:01 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050539
|GRPD
|15:00:00 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050540
|GRPD
|19:48:53 05/14/18
|Threats/Harass
|NFA
|G18050541
|GRPD
|20:20:34 05/14/18
|Juvenile
|NFA
|G18050542
|GRPD
|20:26:35 05/14/18
|Accidents
|200 UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking
|space and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported,
|officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|G18050543
|GRPD
|16:00:00 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050544
|GRPD
|20:58:25 05/14/18
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR & MASSACHUSETTS CT
|RTF
|Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and heard a dog
|barking in the area but not at the described residence.
|G18050545
|GRPD
|21:29:24 05/14/18
|Follow-up
|38 N CENTER ST
|NFA
|G18050546
|GRPD
|19:00:00 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18050547
|GRPD
|22:15:25 05/14/18
|Animal Calls
|1480 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK AMBULANCE
|NFA
|G18050548
|GRPD
|22:00:15 05/14/18
|Follow-up
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18050549
|GRPD
|00:16:48 05/15/18
|911 Calls
|NFA
|G18050550
|GRPD
|01:25:58 05/15/18
|Field Contact
|801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY
|NFA
|G18050551
|GRPD
|02:06:43 05/15/18
|Field Contact
|SHOSHONE AVE & HONOR WAY
|NFA
|G18050552
|GRPD
|00:00:01 05/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050553
|GRPD
|23:00:01 05/14/18
|Extra Patrol
|NFA
|G18050554
|GRPD
|00:00:00 05/15/18
|Property Watch
|UNF
|G18050555
|GRPD
|05:00:00 05/15/18
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G18050556
|GRPD
|00:00:00 05/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|G18050557
|GRPD
|03:00:00 05/15/18
|Extra Patrol
|UNF
|Clearance Code
|Description of code
|GOA
|Gone on Arrival
|NFA
|No Further Action
|OUT
|Out of Position
|RTF
|Report to Follow
|UNF
|Unfounded
Be the first to comment on "Green River Police Blotter: May 14, 2018"