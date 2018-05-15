Latest

Green River Police Blotter: May 14, 2018

May 15, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G18050502 GRPD 08:00:00 05/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050503 GRPD 08:00:00 05/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18050504 GRPD 07:00:00 05/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050505 GRPD 08:14:04 05/14/18 Traffic Stop EVANS ST & UINTA DR NFA
G18050506 GRPD 08:47:52 05/14/18 Traffic Stop W 2ND N & N 1ST W NFA
G18050507 GRPD 08:48:59 05/14/18 Follow-up 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18050508 GRPD 08:59:43 05/14/18 Traffic Stop 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18050509 GRPD 10:58:14 05/14/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18050510 GRPD 11:08:49 05/14/18 EMS NFA
G18050511 GRPD 11:07:00 05/14/18 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR;PROBATION RTF
Officers responded to the Green River Adult Probation and Parole Office for an agency assist. At
the office,  officers contacted Pamela Brewer, age 42 of Green River, who was arrested per an
arrest and hold order for a probation violation on an original charge of property destruction and
defacement.
G18050512 GRPD 10:55:55 05/14/18 Animal Calls HOMESTEAD DR; PIONEER PARK RTF
Animal Control Officers received a dog at large call.
G18050513 GRPD 11:53:23 05/14/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18050514 GRPD 11:49:48 05/14/18 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GRPD NFA
G18050515 GRPD 12:05:20 05/14/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18050516 GRPD 12:04:27 05/14/18 Escort NFA
G18050517 GRPD 11:53:50 05/14/18 Missing Person NFA
G18050518 GRPD 12:39:07 05/14/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18050519 GRPD 13:01:02 05/14/18 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G18050520 GRPD 13:25:26 05/14/18 Juvenile-SRO RTF
Officers received information about a juvenile problem and the incident is under investigation.
G18050521 GRPD 14:04:42 05/14/18 VIN Inspection WILSON ST NFA
G18050522 GRPD 14:27:08 05/14/18 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G18050523 GRPD 13:41:28 05/14/18 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA
G18050524 GRPD 14:39:18 05/14/18 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY STE A NFA
G18050525 GRPD 14:48:15 05/14/18 Suicidal NFA
G18050526 GRPD 14:50:25 05/14/18 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G18050527 GRPD 14:59:28 05/14/18 Domestic Violence RTF
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual. Officers contacted the individual
at the address. While at the address, officers were advised of a domestic dispute that occurred earlier
 which lead to physical contact. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report
 regarding the incident, which was turned over to the County Attorney’s Office for review.
G18050528 GRPD 14:51:00 05/14/18 VIN Inspection HILLSIDE DR NFA
G18050529 GRPD 14:55:18 05/14/18 Welfare Check RTF
Officers responded to an unattended death.
G18050530 GRPD 15:28:06 05/14/18 Suspicious SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G18050531 GRPD 15:29:40 05/14/18 Traffic Offense IRONWOOD ST & PECAN DR NFA
G18050532 GRPD 17:26:00 05/14/18 Suspicious 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL-GREEN RIVER NFA
G18050533 GRPD 18:00:28 05/14/18 Civil Issues SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G18050534 GRPD 18:21:34 05/14/18 VIN Inspection GREASEWOOD ST NFA
G18050535 GRPD 18:34:07 05/14/18 Animal Calls JUNIPER ST NFA
G18050536 GRPD 16:00:00 05/14/18 Property Watch NFA
G18050537 GRPD 19:30:12 05/14/18 Open Property NFA
G18050538 GRPD 16:00:01 05/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050539 GRPD 15:00:00 05/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050540 GRPD 19:48:53 05/14/18 Threats/Harass NFA
G18050541 GRPD 20:20:34 05/14/18 Juvenile NFA
G18050542 GRPD 20:26:35 05/14/18 Accidents 200 UINTA DR RTF
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a parking
space and struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.  No injuries were reported,
officers completed a report regarding the incident.
G18050543 GRPD 16:00:00 05/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050544 GRPD 20:58:25 05/14/18 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & MASSACHUSETTS CT RTF
Officers received an anonymous barking dog complaint. Officers checked the area and heard a dog
barking in the area but not at the described residence.
G18050545 GRPD 21:29:24 05/14/18 Follow-up 38 N CENTER ST NFA
G18050546 GRPD 19:00:00 05/14/18 Extra Patrol UNF
G18050547 GRPD 22:15:25 05/14/18 Animal Calls 1480 UINTA DR; CASTLE ROCK AMBULANCE NFA
G18050548 GRPD 22:00:15 05/14/18 Follow-up N 1ST E NFA
G18050549 GRPD 00:16:48 05/15/18 911 Calls NFA
G18050550 GRPD 01:25:58 05/15/18 Field Contact 801 CEMETERY RD; RIVERVIEW CEMETERY NFA
G18050551 GRPD 02:06:43 05/15/18 Field Contact SHOSHONE AVE & HONOR WAY NFA
G18050552 GRPD 00:00:01 05/15/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050553 GRPD 23:00:01 05/14/18 Extra Patrol NFA
G18050554 GRPD 00:00:00 05/15/18 Property Watch UNF
G18050555 GRPD 05:00:00 05/15/18 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G18050556 GRPD 00:00:00 05/15/18 Extra Patrol UNF
G18050557 GRPD 03:00:00 05/15/18 Extra Patrol UNF
Clearance Code Description of code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
