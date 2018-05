Green River Police Blotter: May 16, 2018

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18050601 GRPD 06:55:23 05/16/18 Accidents SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR RBM

Officers responded to the area in reference to a report of an accident. Vehicle one was traveling north on Hitching Post Drive, approaching the intersection of Shoshone Avenue. Vehicle two was stopped at the stop sign of Shoshone

Avenue in the westbound lane. The driver of vehicle two accelerated through the intersection, assuming that vehicle one would stop at the intersection. As a result of the actions, the front of vehicle two impacted the passenger side front bumper of vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, Ned Phelps, age 24 of Green River, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.

Advertisement

G18050602 GRPD 07:53:20 05/16/18 EMS NFA

G18050603 GRPD 07:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050604 GRPD 08:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050605 GRPD 08:38:17 05/16/18 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & ARIZONA ST NFA

G18050606 GRPD 09:28:46 05/16/18 EMS NFA

G18050607 GRPD 10:51:29 05/16/18 Trespassing BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers issued a trespass warning to an individual for a residence, at the request of the property owner.

G18050608 GRPD 10:49:13 05/16/18 Parking Problem W 2ND N NFA

G18050609 GRPD 10:54:33 05/16/18 EMS NFA

G18050610 GRPD 11:05:56 05/16/18 911 Calls NFA

G18050611 GRPD 10:46:09 05/16/18 Warrant 1400 BRIDGER DR NFA

G18050612 GRPD 11:23:55 05/16/18 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G18050613 GRPD 11:55:00 05/16/18 Forgery 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY;SUITE 255 RTF

Officers responded to District Court in reference to a report of fraud. The reporting party advised a party was cashing checks that were issued to another party. The report is currently under investigation.

G18050614 GRPD 12:01:45 05/16/18 Accidents 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; ARCTIC CIRCLE NFA

G18050615 GRPD 12:44:33 05/16/18 Bomb Threat/Att NFA

G18050616 GRPD 11:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18050617 GRPD 08:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18050618 GRPD 12:46:48 05/16/18 Animal Calls IDAHO ST & COLORADO DR RTF

G18050619 GRPD 13:08:24 05/16/18 Animal Calls CLEAR VIEW DR

G18050620 GRPD 14:00:33 05/16/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18050621 GRPD 14:06:03 05/16/18 Tobacco Offense UPLAND WAY RTF

G18050622 GRPD 14:47:17 05/16/18 REDDI ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G18050623 GRPD 14:53:30 05/16/18 Threats/Harass SCHULTZ ST NFA

G18050624 GRPD 15:23:31 05/16/18 Citizen Assist UINTA DR NFA

G18050625 GRPD 15:42:46 05/16/18 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE NFA

G18050626 GRPD 15:58:05 05/16/18 Traffic Stop N 4TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18050627 GRPD 15:55:58 05/16/18 Threats/Harass TRAIL DR NFA

G18050628 GRPD 16:29:24 05/16/18 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; COURT HOUSE NFA

G18050629 GRPD 16:39:43 05/16/18 EMS NFA

G18050630 GRPD 16:41:44 05/16/18 Motorist Assist W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18050631 GRPD 14:46:23 05/16/18 Paper Service SOUTH CAROLINA CIR

G18050632 GRPD 16:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050633 GRPD 19:03:23 05/16/18 Agency Assist VIA ASSISI NFA

G18050634 GRPD 19:37:13 05/16/18 Juvenile RTF

G18050635 GRPD 19:44:25 05/16/18 Open Property RTF

G18050636 GRPD 20:37:33 05/16/18 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G18050637 GRPD 16:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18050638 GRPD 15:00:01 05/16/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18050639 GRPD 19:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050640 GRPD 19:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol UNF

G18050641 GRPD 17:00:00 05/16/18 Security Check NFA

G18050642 GRPD 21:22:43 05/16/18 Information HITCHING POST DR NFA

G18050643 GRPD 21:43:43 05/16/18 Traffic Offense UINTA DR & HWY 530 NFA

G18050644 GRPD 22:57:43 05/16/18 Animal Calls FOX HILLS DR NFA

G18050645 GRPD 23:00:00 05/16/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050646 GRPD 00:29:58 05/17/18 Bar Check 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G18050647 GRPD 00:00:00 05/17/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050648 GRPD 03:11:55 05/17/18 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W NFA

G18050649 GRPD 04:30:28 05/17/18 Suspicious ALAMOSA CIR NFA

G18050650 GRPD 03:00:03 05/17/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18050651 GRPD 05:00:00 05/17/18 Security Check NFA

G18050652 GRPD 00:00:01 05/17/18 Extra Patrol UNF

KWB

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded